Covid Italy, 62,071 infections and 153 deaths: May 3 bulletin

I’m 62,071 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy todayi, May 3, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, another 153 dead.

In total the victims since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 163,889, while the total cases are 16,586,268. There are 411,047 swabs, carried out since yesterday, e the positivity rate is 15.1%. The hospitalized with symptoms are 9,695, 99 fewer since yesterday, while 366 are hospitalized in intensive care, two fewer since yesterday.



DATA OF THE REGION

LAZIO – There are 5,053 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 3, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 11 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 8,830 molecular swabs and 44,539 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 9.4%. There are 1,145 hospitalized, 5 more since yesterday, 58 people in intensive care, one less since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 4,050 people have healed. The cases in Rome city are at 2,543.

In particular, in the Asl Roma 1 there are 852 new cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours. In the ASL Roma 2 there are 936 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 3 there are 755 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 4 there are 213 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 5 there are 523 new cases and 1 death. In Rome 6 there are 499 new cases and 1 death

In the provinces there are 1,275 new cases. In the Asl di Frosinone there are 388 new cases and 2 deaths. In the ASL of Latina there are 458 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL of Rieti there are 185 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL of Viterbo there are 244 new cases and 2 deaths.

CAMPANIA – There are 7,577 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 3, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. In the last 48 hours, 4 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 39,995 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. There were 722 hospitalizations, while 44 intensive care units were employed.

TUSCANY – There are 3,620 new coronavirus infections registered today, May 3, in Tuscany, according to the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. The new cases, 537 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,083 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,104,325 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,046,841 (94.8% of total cases). Today 2,853 molecular swabs and 19,011 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.6% were positive. On the other hand, 4,810 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.3% were positive. The currently positive are 47,605 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 616 hospitalized (19 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 12 new deaths: 6 men and 6 women with an average age of 87 years.

PUGLIA – There are 4,766 new coronavirus infections today 3 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. The new cases, identified through 25,952 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,697; Bat: 313; Brindisi: 525; Foggia: 529; Lecce: 876; Province of Taranto: 772; Residents outside the region: 42; Province in definition: 12. There are 100,673 people currently positive, 536 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,076,284 total cases, 10,613,582 swabs performed, 967,302 people recovered and 8,309 deaths.

CALABRIA – There are 2,284 new infections registered today, May 3 in Calabria on 10,318 swabs carried out. According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region there are also +3,842 recovered and 6 deaths (for a total of 2,515 deaths). The bulletin also records -1,564 currently positive, -6 hospitalizations (for a total of 251) and, finally, -3 intensive therapies (for a total of 15).

VENETO There are 6,126 new coronavirus infections today 3 May 2022 in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,679,828, while the currently positive ones are 67,980. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,477. In Veneto hospitals 608 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 19 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 115 positive patients. Yesterday 593 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,354 new coronavirus infections today 3 May 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 14 deaths. In detail, since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,419,952 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,354 more than yesterday, out of a total of 22,819 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,789 molecular and 12,030 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 10.3%.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,398,256 doses were administered; of the total 3,788,626 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,874,513.

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (stable compared to yesterday), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,369 (-24 compared to yesterday, -1.7%), average age 76.2 years.

ABRUZZO – There are 2,273 new coronavirus infections today 3 May 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are three other deaths. In detail, the new cases of positivity bring the total from the beginning of the emergency, net of realignments, to 378,491. Of today’s positives, reports the Regional Health Department, 1,913 were identified through rapid antigen tests. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases (this is a 91 year old from the province of Chieti and a 93 year old from the province of L’Aquila, while another case refers to a death which occurred in recent days) and rises to 3225. The number positive cases also include 318180 discharged / recovered (+2798 compared to yesterday). 322 patients (-15 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 12 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 56752 (-513 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

SICILY – There are 4,615 new coronavirus infections today 3 May 2022 in Sicily, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 21 deaths. 4,518 patients recovered. In total, there are 116,764 positives on the island – 421 more than yesterday – and of these 775 are hospitalized with symptoms, 45 in intensive care, with three new entries, and 115,944 are in home isolation.