Covid Italy, 64,951 infections and 149 deaths: April 14 bulletin

There are 64,951 coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 14, 2022, according to numbers and covid data – region by region – in the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. Another 149 dead were recorded. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 161,336 while, overall, the cases of Covid are 15,533,012. The currently positive ones are 1,227,662.

The swabs carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy are +438.375 and the positivity rate is 14.8%. As emerges from the updated data on infections, the total number of swabs carried out rises to 208,014,099 while the total number of people tested is 55,649,255. Hospitalizations are decreasing: patients hospitalized with symptoms are 10,075 (-91) while those hospitalized in intensive care are 420 (-29).

COVID ITALY BULLETIN, REGION BY REGION NUMBERS

LAZIO – I am 7,200 new coronavirus infections today 14 April 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths. Today in Lazio, “out of 8,729 molecular swabs and 35,397 antigenic swabs for a total of 44,126 swabs, there are 7,200 new positive cases (+575); there are 8 deaths (-8), 1,204 hospitalized (+13), 71 intensive care (stable) and +6,454 healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.3%. Cases in Rome city are at 3,450. The value of the Rt index returns below 1 (0.93) and there is a trend towards a slight decrease in cases “underlines the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

There are 142,814 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,204 are hospitalized, 71 in intensive care and 141,539 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic 1,233,619 healed, 10,911 dead out of a total of 1,387,344 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

LOMBARDY – I am 8,780 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, April 14, 2022, according to numbers and covid data in the regional bulletin. Another 25 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,540. This was announced by the Region. There are 71,410 swabs, while the test / positive percentage is 12.2%. Intensive care admissions fell: 38 (-2) and those in ordinary wards: 1,125 (-24).

There are 2,853 new positives in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours, of which 1,229 in the city of Milan. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, 651 new cases are recorded in Bergamo, in Brescia 1,068, in Como 451, in Cremona 271, in Lecco 321, in Lodi 134, in Mantua 513, in Monza 706, in Pavia 471, in Sondrio 152 and in Varese 934.

VENETO – I am 6,861 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, April 14th. There are also another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,578,957, while the currently positive ones are 78,515. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,302. 617 people are hospitalized in the medical area in Veneto hospitals (yesterday they were 626) and 23 in intensive care (yesterday they were 24). In community hospitals there are 128 positive patients (yesterday they were 136). The anti-Covid vaccinations carried out yesterday amounted to 1,307.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – I am 5,069 new coronavirus infections today 14 April 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 21 deaths. In detail, since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,343,088 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 5,069 more than yesterday, out of a total of 24,481 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,396 molecular and 12,085 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.7%.

There are 34 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (-7 compared to yesterday, equal to -17.1%), the average age is 65.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,321 (-4 compared to yesterday, -0.3%), average age 75.9 years. The total number of people healed are 4,660 more than yesterday and reach 1,267,306. In total, there have been 16,433 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

CAMPANIA – They are 6,627 new coronavirus infections today 14 April in Campania, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. The new cases were identified from the analysis of 37,067 swabs. In the region there are 30 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 698 those hospitalized in hospital wards.

TUSCANY – They are 4,122 new coronavirus infections today 14 April in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 11 deaths. The new cases, 1,212 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,910 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,041,979 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total.

The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 982,406 (94.3% of total cases). The current positives are today 49,908, -0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 783 hospitalized (26 fewer than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 fewer). Of the new deaths, 7 are men and 4 women with an average age of 83.1 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 4,122 new positives today is approximately 46 years (17% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

PIEDMONT – They are 3,803 new coronavirus infections today 14 April 2022 in Piedmont, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are two other deaths. The swabs carried out are 30,970 of which 28,021 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 13.3%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 710 (+9 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 19, down by 1 unit compared to yesterday.

SARDINIA – They are 1711 the new coronavirus infections today 14 April 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 6 deaths. In detail, a total of 10139 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 23 (-2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 338 (-12). 29297 are the cases of home isolation (-197). There are 6 deaths: a 93-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; a 79-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia, and two people residing in the province of Nuoro.

ABRUZZO – They are 2,032 (aged between 2 months and 102 years) the new coronavirus infections today April 14 in Abruzzo, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 more deaths. The total of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – rises to 341,741. Of today’s positives, 1,597 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 4 new cases (aged between 71 and 94 years, 1 in the province of L’Aquila, 3 in the province of Pescara) and rises to 3,149.

The number of positive cases also includes 293003 discharged / healed (+1465 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 45,589 (+562 compared to yesterday). concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are in progress.

PUGLIA – They are 5,197 new coronavirus infections today 14 April in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths. The new cases, identified through 31,920 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,910; Bat Province: 340; Brindisi: 557; Foggia: 680; Lecce: 986; Taranto: 681; Residents outside the region: 30; Province in definition: 13. 103,266 people are currently positive, 614 hospitalized in non-critical areas, 36 in intensive care. Overall data: 992,477 total cases; 10,166,443 swabs performed; 881,089 people recovered and 8,122 deaths.

VALLE D’AOSTA – They are 97 new coronavirus infections today 14 April in Valle d’Aosta, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. Cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the region have risen to 33,698. The current positives are 1324 of which 1307 in home isolation, 15 hospitalized, two in intensive care. The total number of people healed to date of 31,847 units, +48 compared to yesterday’s survey. The cases tested to date are 131,994, the swabs carried out so far 498,675. The deaths of people tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the epidemic to today are 527.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – I am 1,229 new coronavirus infections today 14 April in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. On 4,878 molecular swabs 381 new infections were detected, with a positivity rate of 7.81%. Furthermore, 7,791 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 848 cases (10.88%) were detected. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 150 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 50-59 (17.66%), 40-49 (16.60%) and then 30-39 (13.02 %). Today there is one death: a 95-year-old woman from Monfalcone (who died in an RSA).

CALABRIA – They are 1,837 new coronavirus infections today 14 April 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 4 deaths. The new infections were detected on 8,935 swabs carried out. The healed are +1,501. In total 2,412 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records +332 currently positive, +1 hospitalizations (for a total of 330) and, finally, -2 intensive therapies (for a total of 13).

BASILICATA – They are 658 new coronavirus infections today 14 April in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 3,227 swabs (molecular and antigenic). The deceased, aged between 92 and 87, resided in Lavello, Rivello and Pisticci. 636 healings were recorded.

There are 93 hospitalized for Covid-19, 2 of which in intensive care: 66 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 27 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 26,400. For the vaccination, 260 administrations were made yesterday. So far 468,012 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,454 have received the second (79.8 percent) and 353,924 are the third doses (64 percent), for a total of 1,263,803 administrations carried out.