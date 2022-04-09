Covid Italy, 66,535 infections and 144 deaths: April 8 bulletin

There are 66,535 coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 8, 2022, according to numbers and covid data – region by region – in the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. Another 144 dead were recorded. 442,029 swabs were performed, the positivity rate is 15.05%. There is a slight increase in hospitalized patients with symptoms, 24 more than yesterday for a total of 10,102, while the number of people hospitalized in intensive care is decreasing, 9 fewer than yesterday for a total of 462.

Read also

There are 160,546 victims and 15,173,707 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of healed reaches the threshold of 13,763,554 (+70,946) while the currently positive people are 1,249,607 (-3,449).

COVID ITALY BULLETIN, REGION BY REGION NUMBERS

LOMBARDY – There are 8,681 coronavirus infections today, April 8, in Lombardy, compared to 63,503 swabs carried out, of which 13.6% was positive. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. In the last 24 hours, 35 people have died, for a total of 39,423 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized is increasing: there are 42 people in intensive care, 2 more than yesterday; in the ordinary Covid wards there are 1,101 patients, 13 more than 23 hours ago.

LAZIO – There are 6,849 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, April 8. There are also another 8 deaths. There are 3,628 new cases in the city of Rome. Today in the region “out of 9,546 molecular swabs and 37,546 antigenic swabs for a total of 47,092 swabs, there are 6,849 new positive cases (-742), 8 deaths (-7), 1,164 hospitalized (+9), 72 therapies intensive (-4) and +7,352 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.5% “, highlights the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

CAMPANIA – There are 7,224 new infections from Covid in Campania according to today’s bulletin, April 8. There are also 11 other deaths: 8 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 3 previously, but recorded yesterday. 39,444 tests carried out. In Campania there are 37 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 714 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

VENETO – There are 6,928 new coronavirus infections today 8 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 1,542,387, the total of deaths 14,243 deaths. The current positives are 79,901. The hospitalization of Covid patients in the medical area remained stable at 857, while that of patients in intensive care fell to 42 (-5).

PIEDMONT – There are 3,252 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, April 8, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 9 deaths. Of the new cases, 2,891 were detected by antigen testing. The swabs carried out are 31,850, of which 29,018 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 10.2%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 651 (+19 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 22 (-3 compared to yesterday).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 5,136 infections in Emilia Romagna today, April 8, out of a total of 23,822 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,184 are molecular and 11,638 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.6%. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. There are 8 deaths. Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (-3 compared to yesterday, equal to -7.7%), the average age is 64.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,255 (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.1%), average age 76.1 years.

CALABRIA – 2,173 new coronavirus infections registered in Calabria today, April 8, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 10 more deaths. The new cases were identified on 10,257 swabs carried out, according to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region. Other 1,714 recovered reported. The bulletin also records +449 currently positive, -1 hospitalizations (for a total of 342) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 19).

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 69 new coronavirus infections today 8 April 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. The total number of people infected with the virus from the beginning of the emergency to date is therefore 33,185. The current positives are 1184 of which 1168 in home isolation and 16 hospitalized. A total of 31,474 people were healed, up 49 units compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 131,613 while the swabs carried out are 494,584. The deaths of people tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the epidemic to today are 527.

TUSCANY – There are 4,395 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, April 8th. There are another 11 deaths. The new cases, of which 1,375 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,020 by rapid antigen test), bring the total to 1,018,975 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 959,185 (94.1% of total cases). Today 6,408 molecular swabs and 21,502 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.7% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,219 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 70.7% were positive. The currently positive are 50,181 today, + 0.3% compared to yesterday. There are 875 hospitalized (35 fewer than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (3 fewer).

PUGLIA – There are 5,352 new coronavirus infections today 8 April in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. The new cases, identified through 32,299 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,842; Bat: 405; Brindisi: 556; Foggia: 660; Lecce: 1.074; Taranto: 770; Residents outside the region: 36; Province in definition: 9. There are 111,314 people currently positive, 679 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 38 in intensive care. Overall data: 964,124 total cases, 9,996,965 swabs performed, 844,756 people recovered and 8,054 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 2,079 new covid infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, April 8. There are also 3 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 330,778. Of today’s positives, 1,517 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases between the ages of 57 and 94, 1 in the province of Chieti and 2 in the province of L’Aquila, and rises to 3,123. The number of positive cases also includes 285,137 discharged / healed (+2263 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / healed and deceased from the total of positives) are 42518 (-189 compared to yesterday). concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are in progress.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,141 new coronavirus infections today 8 April in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. Out of 4,468 molecular swabs, 363 new cases were detected, with a positivity rate of 8.12%. There are also 7,074 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 778 cases (11.00%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is down to 2, while there are 139 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

BASILICATA – There are 744 new coronavirus infections today 8 April 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. Another death is recorded. New cases of contagion were detected on a total of 3,281 swabs (molecular and antigenic). These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Calabria. 801 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 102 (+1) of which 1 (-1) in intensive care: 62 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 40 in that of Matera.

Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 26,700. For the vaccination, 218 administrations were made yesterday. So far, 467,948 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,279 have received the second (79.8 percent) and 352,982 are the third doses (63.8 percent). , for a total of 1,262,525 administrations carried out.