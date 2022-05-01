Covid Italy and autumn 2022: how it will be according to Bassetti, Galli, Pregliasco

From today Sunday 1 May the use of masks indoors is no longer mandatory everywhere as before. The covid is still circulating and everyone, starting with the Minister of Health Speranza, recommends – since “the numbers tell us that the pandemic is still ongoing and a prudent approach is needed” – to “insist on the use of the mask on all occasions in which there is a risk of contagion “. But what will the situation be like in the autumn? Will he return to raise his head? Here’s what the experts think.

Bassetti

“In the autumn Sars-Cov-2 will return to raise its head, as it has done in the last two years because it is now among us, but if we continue to give booster doses of the vaccine to those who want it, I hope the highest number of people possible, it is reasonable to think that we will not have a heavy impact as in 2020 and 2021, that is, as in the first three waves. For this reason, no pessimism but awareness of what we have experienced “, Matteo Bassetti, director, told Adnkronos Salute. of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, according to which in autumn, even with the ‘return’ of the virus “you will not return to the Green pass or the mandatory mask, you will not have to panic and use the same means that they were fine two years ago and today they are less well “.

According to the Genoese infectious disease specialist, therefore “it is probable that what will arrive in the autumn will be a slightly smaller wave than this year, there will certainly be cases but – he remarks – we must always think that 95% of the Italian population in this moment is protected from severe forms of Covid, both thanks to vaccination and natural disease. So our immune system is able to recognize the virus. We have an important immunity to the virus “.

“Of course – he underlines – we need to see if there will be other ‘important’ variants, which could put vaccines in difficulty. For this reason I believe that the most important thing is that the pharmaceutical industry provides a vaccine that better covers the Omicron variant. , and with the booster dose we will all be able to defend ourselves from the most serious forms of the disease and above all from contagion “.

As for the measures, which are no longer valid, according to Bassetti, they will not return even in the autumn. “I believe that we must always remain within the ‘strongly recommended’ and not the obligation. Obviously we should inform all citizens so that they do the booster dose in October and at this stage I think it is very important to work on education and information rather than on the impositions and decrees, which worked in a phase, like the Green pass, in which we needed to hurry, to immunize everyone before the wave arrived and somehow we managed to do it. autumn I believe there is time to work a lot on people’s awareness, on teaching the population the importance of prevention and instilling in them a vaccination culture “.

From today, with the easing of anti-Covid measures “there is no passing from the obligation to use masks to the obligation not to use them: no one has said this – he makes it clear – The obligation to wear masks in indoor places is eliminated” except in some specific contexts, from public transport to indoor events to schools, “and it seems to me a measure in line with what is happening in the rest of the world, but this does not mean that we have to take off the mask. If you feel more protected or an environment is perceived as at risk, it will be good to continue wearing it. Just as elderly and frail people will do well to use them, given that we are still in a phase of high circulation of the virus “.

Gauls

“From now to autumn, anything can happen. It can also happen that the virus changes again and a variant with less worrying characteristics comes up. We must not only think negatively. But it can also happen, on the contrary, that there are more pathogenic variants. . We don’t know. And we can’t say that today’s easing of measures affects autumn. ” Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, said this to Adnkronos Health. The ‘softening’ will instead affect the circulation of the current virus which “continues to be important. The cases we see are only a part. A good chunk today is not registered”.

“If the question is: will the virus be gone in the fall? The answer is ‘I highly doubt’. As for the predictions of what really awaits us no one can say. We will see what will happen in the other hemisphere, during the winter season for them and what the movement of people during the summer holidays will entail. There will be other elements at play that will contribute to changing the picture and which now, not knowing them, do not allow us to hypothesize the autumn scenario too precisely “.

I pray

“All the openings facilitate the spread of the virus, in this phase we have a plateau after the fourth wave, I don’t think there will be a fifth one but a continuum of the presence of the virus with a hopefully tendency to degrade”. Thus the virologist of the State University of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, comments to Adnkronos Health the risks that could entail the easing, from tomorrow, of the anti Covid measures, also for next autumn.

“Unless a variant with negative characteristics arrives”, according to Pregliasco, the autumn scenario will see “an endemic and cyclical trend, with the number of cases ranging from 5 thousand to 90-100 thousand per day, but with a more ‘good’ virus. A trend – reiterates a concept he has always described – similar to a stone in a pond with waves of a reduced degree over time. With a probable presence of Covid as the main protagonist that will undermine the influenza virus protagonist of the autumn and cold seasons before Covid. ‘clear – underlines that we will have to live with the virus and that attention will be lowered but I trust in the use of the drugs available and easily prescribed by the family doctor, therefore administrable at the beginning of the symptoms and in vaccination campaigns parallel to those of the flu with updated vaccines “.

In the fall, when the virus returns, what measures will be taken to keep it under control? “The masks will have to be cleared through customs and become like sunglasses that, when needed, we wear, to always use for fragile people and those who assist them, obviously Ffp2”, she concludes.

Lopalco

The easing of the anti Covid restrictions in force from today “will have, as the most likely effect, an extension of the tail of this latest wave, keeping the viral circulation level high for a longer period. But, if the behavior of the virus is as expected based on previous seasons, circulation should return to a minimum in summer. I doubt, therefore, that today’s behaviors will have a prolonged effect until autumn “. The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

“To predict what will happen in the autumn, we must carefully monitor the situation during the summer, especially with regard to the emergence of new variants globally”, he concludes.