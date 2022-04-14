Covid Italy and Easter 2022, Green pass and masks: rules and measures

Covid in Italy, rules and measures for Easter 2022. Green passes and masks: hotels, restaurants, trains and airplanes. Where are they required? Despite the end of the state of emergency on March 31, we are not yet at the end of the pandemic. “The use of masks” to protect oneself and protect against Covid-19 “is and remains essential”. And if the obligation to wear them indoors expires at the end of April, the decision on a possible extension will be taken “after Easter” based on the epidemiological trend. This was explained by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

Bars and restaurants

To consume indoors, at the counter or sitting at the table, in bars and restaurants, it is sufficient to show the basic Green pass. No Green pass instead, if you sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants.

Hotel

No obligation to present the Green pass in hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Means of transport (airplanes, trains, ships)

On long-distance vehicles – trains, ships, airplanes – the basic Green pass is required, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2.

Museums, cinemas, concerts

With the end of the state of emergency, the Super green pass is no longer necessary – at least until April 30 – to participate in the outdoor shows. Different, however, the rules for those indoors. For access to museums, archaeological parks, exhibitions, archives, libraries and other places of culture, inform the Ministry of Culture in a note, the possession of the reinforced Green pass or the basic one is no longer required. The obligation to use surgical masks remains. As regards cinemas, theaters and concerts from 1 to 30 April 2022, for participation in the shows that take place indoors, the possession of the so-called reinforced Green pass and the obligation to wear FFp2 masks is required. From 1 to 30 April 2022, for participation in the shows that take place outdoors, the so-called basic Green pass and the obligation to wear FFp2 masks are required.

Discos

To celebrate weddings, graduations, birthdays, communions, the rules do not change: all participants must still have the Super green pass. The Super green pass is also required to go to the disco, where the surgical mask will be sufficient, to be removed while dancing. The discos will return to full capacity.