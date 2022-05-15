Covid Italy and reinfection boom, who risks more: what we know

Covid today Italy and a surge in reinfections. From the data contained in the latest ISS report, it emerges that the percentage of those who reinfect continues to grow. But who risks more?

Reinfections and reports Iss

Cases of reinfection at Covid-19 in Italy are increasing. According to what emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), “from 24 August 2021 to 11 May 2022, 438,726 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.6% of the total number of cases notified. percentage of reinfections on the total reported cases is equal to 5.8%, an increase compared to the previous week (the value of which was 5%) “.

In Italy the spotlights remain on the Omicron variant and sub-variants. Omicron has an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the predominant BA.2 sub-variant almost 94% and the presence of some cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. On May 12, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC also reclassified these two sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, BA.4 and BA.5, from variants of interest to Voc. BA.4 and BA.5 were first identified in South Africa in January and February 2022 respectively, and have since become the dominant variants in that area. The ECDC shows that both lineages contain specific mutations in the domain that binds the receptor of the Spike protein (Rbd) with respect to Omicron 2 (BA.2). Preliminary studies suggest a significant change in the antigenic properties of BA.4 and BA.5 compared to Omicron 1 and 2, especially compared to Omicron 1.

Sars-Cov 2 reinfections “are on the rise and reach 6%. It is a constant that we have observed since the Omicron variant has been circulating”, reports Anna Teresa Palamara, Director of Infectious Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health, in the commentary video to the weekly monitoring of the Covid-19 epidemic, underlining that “fortunately these reinfections are not associated with serious cases or cases that require too many hospitalizations”.

Omicron and reinfections, who risks the most

In Italy “the sub-variant Omicron Ba.2 has almost completely supplanted Ba.1, while the first cases of Ba.4 are already reported. At the present state of knowledge, these new sub-variants of Omicron seem to have a greater transmissibility than Ba.2 and, above all, a greater ability to evade immune protection, both from vaccines and from previous infections: this determines a higher probability of reinfection, as well as greater resistance of these variants to monoclonal antibodies “, underlined the Gimbe Foundation in the latest report.

“The risk of reinfection particularly affects younger people (age group 12-49 years), women compared to men, people with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for more than 210 days, people not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, health workers than the rest of the population, “Gimbe notes.