Covid Italy, Andreoni: “Sudden resurgence of infections but it is always the same wave”

“We are observing an abrupt resumption of” covid infections in Italy “but we are not facing a fifth wave. We have gone from 200 thousand cases, to 20 thousand and then back to 60 thousand. It is a ‘camel hump’ trend which however today it does not see an increase in patients hospitalized or admitted to intensive care. A confirmation of the validity of immunization with vaccines “. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, taking stock of the epidemiological situation.

“However, two elements should be underlined – observational Andreoni – from the observational data, but we are waiting for confirmation: Omicron 2 seems to be able to escape the specific immunity generated by the vaccine and the pathology; we have an increasing number of reinfections, the Istituto Superiore di health care recorded it at 3% but we also see them in those who are vaccinated with three doses or have already had the disease “.

With the speed of Omicron 2 “the infections will rise” even if today “we must observe the hospitalizations that at the moment do not worry us. The problem is that, increasing the cases, it is possible that in a month, at Easter, hospitalizations could also rise . It is a fact that must be taken into account. The hope is that the warm season will meet us, but I fear that between now and Easter there may be a resurgence. Having said that, in order not to be insulted by those who want to return to a normal life, the measures we know remain: prudence, a mask indoors and where there are gatherings even outdoors, and responsibility “, he highlights.

According to Andreoni, “it is very likely, we are talking about observational data that will be confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health, that the protection given by the vaccine could drop to 20% with Omicron 2, even after the third dose. This could also explain why of the many reinfections that we observe, after the booster or even after having had the disease “.