Covid Italy, April 18 bulletin: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 18,380 positive cases of Covid (51,993 the day before). There were 79 deaths. With 105,739 swabs processed, the rate rises to 17.4% (the previous day it was 15.6%). There are 9,940 hospitalizations in the ward (+182) and 411 intensive care (+8)

Vaccines: slight increase of the fourth doses

First signs of growth for the fourth doses, which in two days – last Thursday and Friday – reached a total of 15 thousand administrations. In total there are 93,430 fourth doses done so far. Instead, the first doses and the new Novavax vaccine continue to decrease. The numbers emerge from the analysis of the data provided on the government website dedicated to the vaccines report. In Italy, 136,381,484 doses were administered, which represent 96.1% of the 141,900,167 doses delivered. Furthermore, among the over 12s, 49,367,612 people received at least one dose, equal to 91.44%, while 48,575,446 completed the vaccination cycle, equal to 89.98%. As for the audience between 5 and 11 years, 1,380,762 children received at least one dose, equal to 37.77% of the 5-11 population, while 1,248,348 completed the vaccination cycle, equal to 34.14%.

Europe sticks with Italy for tracking

The ECDC, the European Center for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases of the European Union, beats Italy in a report of 15 March entitled Tracking analysis in Ireland, Italy and Spain between September 2020 and April 2021. “Data collection varies from region to region and between local health units – reads the document -. Many local health units collect data in spreadsheets (for example Microsoft Excel) and in some other areas the systems are not digitized. Other regions have developed specific digital platforms to collect contact tracing data. The Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health have offered Go.Data (a platform designed for epidemiologists, ed) to the regions to manage the contact tracing and, while some local health units have used it, others have not. The use of Go.Data was inconsistent. “

Pregliasco: extend the obligation of masks indoors

“The obligation to wear masks indoors, in my opinion, should be extended a little. Let’s see how the data goes on. Because if we confirm this Rt less than 1 then this wave should gradually end and, if it ends, then let this go too” . Thus the medical director of the Ircss Galeazzi of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, regarding the stop of the use of masks indoors which should start on May 1st but for which a decision on a possible extension is awaited. “In this phase – says Pregliasco – we must open progressively and, unfortunately, I believe that these Easter days can be an element of risk compared to the effect that we will be able to see in 15 days”. The question of the mask is different for fragile subjects or people who assist them. For these categories “it is absolutely necessary to continue to wear it. We continue to use it but with common sense in terms of risk situations”, concludes Pregliasco.