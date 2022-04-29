Covid Italy, April 28 bulletin: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 69,204 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 87,940. The victims are 131, down from the 186 recorded yesterday.

There are 441,526 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out, yesterday they were 554,526. The positivity rate is 15.7%, down slightly from 15.8% yesterday. There are 382 patients admitted to intensive care, 12 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 46. There are 10,076 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 79 fewer than yesterday.

There are 1,248,806 people currently positive for Covid, 14,140 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,349,788 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 163,244. The discharged and healed are 14,937,738, with an increase of 55,773 compared to yesterday.

Gimbe report: cases and hospitalizations on the rise, flop of the fourth dose

“The data show that the circulation of the virus, already very high, is even increasing compared to last week. The average of new cases per day has risen to almost 62 thousand, the molecular positivity rate has exceeded 18% and the number of positives, largely underestimated, exceeds 1.23 million. With these numbers, if it is reasonable to send the green pass that has exhausted its role as a ‘gentle push’ to vaccination to the attic, it would be folly to abolish the obligation of masks in the local closed, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated, and on public transport “. Thus Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, with respect to the innovations planned for May 1st. The monitoring of the week from 20 to 26 April also shows how far the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is struggling: as of 27 April, 104,049 fourth doses have been administered.

According to the official audience (791.376), updated on 9 March, the national coverage rate for the fourth doses in immunocompromised people is 13.1% with clear regional differences: from 2.5% in Calabria to 47.8% in Piedmont.

Moderna asks for ok US for Covid vaccine under 6 years old

Moderna asks the Food and Drug Administration for authorization to use its Covid vaccine in children under six. The request came after a study showed that the vaccine safely induces an immune response in babies. The American media reported it.

Ecdc map, Italy still all in dark red

The whole of Italy remains in dark red, in the range of greatest Covid risk, according to the latest update of the color map of the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. While in various areas of Europe the gray color is advancing, indicating a test rate of less than 600 per 100 thousand inhabitants, an insufficient level to determine the stratification of Covid risk.

Dark red is the dominant color in a large part of the central block of the EU: in addition to the Italian peninsula, all of France, Belgium, Austria, Slovenia, Portugal to the west and Slovakia to the east are of this color. , Greece and Lithuania and Estonia. While Latvia is in a lower risk band, indicated by light red, a band in which Ireland and Iceland also pass this week and the Czech Republic is also found. Dark red remains Finland and some regions of Spain which is partly colored also light red.

Predominance of yellow in Bulgaria (except for a light red area). Croatia is split between light red and gray which signals low test levels. Gray that advances and characterizes entire countries, such as Poland, Hungary, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands and part of Spain. For Germany, however, even in this last week “insufficient data are available” for the purposes of the map, which is processed on the basis of the new cases recorded in the last 14 days per 100 thousand inhabitants and the rate of positives among the tests carried out, weighted by the population vaccination rate.