Covid Italy, April 30 bulletin: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 in Italy there have been 53,602 cases and 130 deaths. There are 383,073 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 381,239). The positivity rate is 13.9%, down from 15.4% the previous day. There are 366 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The people hospitalized in the ordinary wards still fall below 10 thousand (9,826, or 116 less than yesterday).

Iss, unvaccinated mortality up to 9 times higher than those who had boosters

The death rate for Covid-19 in Italy is nine times higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated with three doses (two of the full cycle plus the booster dose) and four times higher than in vaccinated with two doses. This is indicated by the report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) on ‘Surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy’ relating to the Covid-19 epidemic “, updated on 27 April.

Bassetti: “Little is known about the Omicron 4 variant but it will not be different from the others”

“In the autumn Sars-Cov-2 will return to raise its head, as it has done in the last two years because it is now among us, but if we continue to give booster doses of the vaccine to those who want it, I hope the highest number of people possible, it is reasonable to think that we will not have a heavy impact like in 2020 and 2021, that is, like in the first three waves. For this reason, no pessimism but awareness of what we have experienced “. Like this Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. For the physician, the new sub-variant of

SarS-CoV-2 Omicron 4 “at the moment we still know little but I think we can say it is not very different from the previous ones. So it will probably be more contagious but I don’t think more lethal, more pathogenetic and more aggressive”.