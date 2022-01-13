Covid, Italy blocked and hospitalization inflated. That is why the Spanish model is needed

Rome, 12 January 2022 – Treating the virus like a “seasonal flu” and stopping the impossible tracing and confinement of the infected and close contacts. Two new keys of interpretation and action for a rediscovered “normality” without hysteria, based on “coexistence” with the latest version of Covid, are making their way in Europe and, perhaps, also in Italy. The goal is to avoid panic, not to stop the recovery of social and economic life, to prevent the paralysis of activities and the “bureaucratic imprisonment” of millions of compatriots. The proposal does not come from a No Vax sympathizer or from a skeptical sovereignist aperturist at all costs, but from the Spanish premier, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, who explained how, taking into account the significant difference between the number of infections and the number of deaths due to Covid , the conditions exist to pass from a picture of “pandemic” to one of “endemic disease”. Bulletin January 12 Gismondo: “We manage Covid like the flu” Green pass: rebus essential services. What are the categories at stake A people in quarantine To push in the direction …

Rome, 12 January 2022 – Treating the virus like one “seasonal flu” and stop the impossible tracking and confinement of the infected and close contacts. Two new keys of interpretation and action for a rediscovered “normality” without hysteria, based on “coexistence” with the latest version of Covid, are making their way in Europe and, perhaps, also in Italy. The goal is to avoid panic, not to stop the recovery of social and economic life, to prevent the paralysis of activities and the “bureaucratic imprisonment” of millions of compatriots. The proposal does not come from a No Vax sympathizer or from a skeptical aperturist sovereignist at all costs, but from the Spanish premier, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, who explained how, taking into account the significant difference between the number of infections and the number of deaths from Covid, there are the conditions to move from a “pandemic” to an “endemic disease”.

A people in quarantine

To push in the direction of the Sánchez model are multiple factors. Let’s start with the impossibility of any tracking. Suffice it to say that officially the positives in Italy are more than 2 million. But the figure is likely to turn out to be a lottery number. “It is not possible that practically none of the 2 million Italians who were infected after December 20 has not yet been released – explained epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco -. It is evident that the tracking has been skipped”. The problem is that among the two million there are hundreds of thousands of Italians who are in fact “prisoners” of the health bureaucracy: because they have not yet received the certificate that interrupts the quarantine or they have not had the renewal of the Green Pass by the ministry to Health.

Unregistered asymptomatic infected

In reality, in the face of hundreds of thousands blocked negatives it is quite likely (and more than one scientist supports it) that there are millions of asymptomatic or pauci-symptomatic citizens or with colds or other symptoms that run freely, unaware of being positive. It is no coincidence that Carlo La Vecchia, of the University of Milan, estimates that the real number of infected would be triple compared to the current one, between 4.5 and 6 million Italians: “The Italians infected could be a tenth of the total”. And, on the other hand, what tracking is ever conceivable when the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, makes it known that, at Omicron’s current transmission rate, more than fifty percent of the European population will have contracted the variant in the next 6 -8 weeks.

“Real” hospitalizations for Covid

On closer inspection, however, neither tracing nor confinement is so relevant in the given conditions. What matters is the pressure on hospitals, the trend of hospitalizations and intensive care. Well, the pressure comes primarily from the No Vax. As the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza stressed again, data in hand, the unvaccinated occupy “two thirds of the places in intensive care and 50% of the ordinary places”. But if we go deeper, it turns out, as indicated by a study by Fiaso (the Federation of health facilities), that 34% of the positive patients hospitalized are not Covid, but of other pathologies. One out of three, therefore, albeit with confirmed infection with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, is hospitalized to treat anything else: trauma, heart attacks, hemorrhages, decompensation, tumors. And this also applies to deaths. So much so that the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti insists: “These are false numbers”.

Covid and “stackable” flu

Sergio Abrignani, a member of the CTS and immunologist of the University of Milan, explains why we can speak today of the overlap between Covid and seasonal flu: “Before the pandemic, the flu infected four to six million Italians in the lucky and ten years – twelve million in black ones, with a lethality of 0.1%, similar to Covid today on the immunized “. Therefore, as a result of the vaccine, “there is an almost total overlap – underlines the professor – between the victims of influenza and those of Covid vaccinated: elderly people already ill who die from complications following the infection”.

“Enough war bulletin”

More than one insider, therefore, came to Sánchez’s conclusions. Netto Bassetti: the evening report “says nothing and is useless except to put anxiety in people, we were the only ones to do so”. On the same line, two members of the Cts. Infectious disease specialist Donato Greco: “It would be an excellent idea to make the bulletin weekly”. And, as if that were not enough, Abrignani is even more clear: “There is an anxiety that we self-generate. In Great Britain they have decided to accept the fact that, if two hundred thousand people become infected, 200 will die but the health system does not collapses and the life of the country proceeds “. But, at least for now, the appeal is heard only in the Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa: “The number of infections in itself does not say anything”.

