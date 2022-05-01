Covid Italy Bulletin, 40,757 infections and 105 deaths from Coronavirus, the data for Sunday 1 May

In the last 24 hours, 40,757 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in our country out of 287,601 swabs carried out. The positivity rate was 14.2%. Another 105 deaths from Coronavirus.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 40,757 new cases in Italy according to today’s bulletin on the pandemic situation in our country. 287,601 swabs were performed in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. Below is the table with the bulletin data and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +5.254

Veneto: +4143

Campania: +4.786

Emilia Romagna: +3.736

Lazio: +4.133

Piedmont: +2.108

Tuscany: +2.424

Sicily: +2.817

Puglia: +2830

Liguria: +868

Brands: +1382

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +588

Abruzzo: +1.500

Calabria: +1246

Umbria: +814

PA Bolzano: +219

Sardinia: +727

PA Trento: +286

Basilicata: +440

Molise: +397

Aosta Valley: +59

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 287,601 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 14.2%, against 14% yesterday.

Hard hand of Beijing against Covid: banned from eating in restaurants, negative tests on public transport

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The numbers regarding hospitalizations in Italy due to Covid-19 are decreasing. In the ordinary wards of national hospitals there are -88 new entries due to the virus, while there are no new entries in intensive care

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Sunday 1 May, 136,839,894 doses have been administered so far. These are the 48,602,047 people who received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90% of the population concerned. 39,346,492 people received the third dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,384,610.