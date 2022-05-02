Covid Italy, bulletin of 24 March 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 18,896 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, compared to 40,757 yesterday and 24,878 last Monday: a drop on a weekly basis of almost 25%. The swabs processed are 122,444 (yesterday 287,601) with a positivity rate that rises from 14.2% to 15.4%. The deaths are 124 (yesterday 105): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,736. Admissions return to increase, as often happens after the weekend (when discharges are very few): intensive therapies are 2 more (yesterday unchanged), with 32 admissions per day, and rise to 368 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 56 more (yesterday -88), and there are 9,794 in all.

Agenas: intensive occupation at 4% and departments at 15%

After the drop of one percentage point recorded on Sunday, the occupation of the ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy remains at 15% in the last 24 hours, which, exactly one year ago, was 29%. There are 6 regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (32%), Calabria (25%), Abruzzo (24%), Sicily (23%), Basilicata (27%), Molise (22%). In Italy, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (a year ago it was 28%) and none exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 1 May 2022, published today.

Omicron: for healed poor protection from BA.4 and BA.5

Those who have become ill with Covid-19 by contracting Omicron BA.1 have only a little protection against the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. Especially if he’s not vaccinated. This is what emerges from a study coordinated by the Africa Health Research Institute of Durban in South Africa and published on medRxiv, a platform that makes research available before evaluation by the scientific community. This suggests, according to the researchers, that “BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to cause a new wave of infection.” At least in South Africa, where the last wave peaked for more than 4 months and was due precisely to the sub-variant BA.1. At the moment, however, it is not yet known whether the same reduction in protection also occurs in people who have been infected with the sub-variant BA.2.

The president of Italian footballers: “98% of us are vaccinated”

The president of the Italian Football Association, Umberto Calcagno, said: “With 98% of athletes immunized, we were the most vaccinated category in Italy. If our country had been vaccinated at 98% we would have solved the problems of coexistence with the various waves. Between checks and swabs, it was an important economic sacrifice that our system had to endure. It was a truly responsible behavior on the part of athletes and athletes that allowed us to be among the worlds that have the best been able to react and live with Covid “.