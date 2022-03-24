Covid Italy, bulletin of 24 March 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In Italy in the last 24 hours there have been 81,811 new cases of coronavirus and 182 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 76,260 infections and 153 victims. While last Thursday 79,895 infections were recorded. The increase on a weekly basis is therefore 2%, a sharp slowdown compared to last week.

Between antigenic and molecular swabs were 545,302 (yesterday there were 513,744) and the positivity rate rose to 15%, compared to 14.8% yesterday.

As for hospitalizations, in the balance between entries and exits, the number of patients in intensive care is decreasing (19 fewer), while the number of people in Covid wards is increasing (there are 90 more). Currently 447 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 9,029 in the medical area. There are 1,245,803 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 18,913 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,153,098 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 158,436. The discharged and healed are 12,748,859, an increase of 63,553 compared to yesterday.

The regions with the highest number of infections recorded today are Lombardy (9,300), Lazio (9,235), Campania (8,828), Puglia (8,420), Sicily (6,748), Tuscany (5,446) and Emilia Romagna (4,367).