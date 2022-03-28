Covid Italy, bulletin of 28 March: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the past 24 hours, there have been 30,710 new cases and 95 deaths, up from 82 yesterday. A total of 211,535 swabs were processed, with a positivity that drops to 14.5%. There are 9,496 hospitalized with symptoms, +315 since yesterday. The people currently positive for Covid are 1,254,056, with a decrease of 8,835 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 14,396,283 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 158,877. The discharged and healed are 12,983,350, an increase of 40,300 compared to yesterday.

Hospitalizations are increasing in Tuscany and Sicily

According to the bulletin released by the Tuscany Region, the people who are positive for the virus are currently 46,914, or 2.1% less than the previous day. As for the pressure on hospitals, however, there are 863 patients (plus 40 in one day), of which 39 in intensive care (plus 5). And 13 new deaths from

Covid registered, with an average age of 85.5 years. Similarly, in Sicily, compared to a decline in new positives of 6.1% (45,891 cases on the island), the number of hospitalized patients increased by 55 compared to the previous week (out of 993 people, those hospitalized in intensive care have increased by 5, they were 60). And in the week just ended, 36 new entrants to resuscitation were registered (33.3% more than the 27 of the previous week).

The appeal of the doctors: the guard should not be lowered

Doctors insist on the risks of a generalized lowering of security measures against Covid and stand united against the drop in vaccinations. For the President of the Higher Health Council, Professor Franco Locatelli, the return of the emergency “will greatly depend on the sobriety of our individual behaviors and adherence to the vaccination campaign”. The doctor said this on the sidelines of a seminar at the University of Catanzaro. “I reiterate – he added – the opportunity to complete the third dose even before hypothesizing reflections on the fourth”.

Disappointing data on the second vaccination campaign Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation: “In the last seven days (ie from 21 to 27 March, ed.) we have registered a further -25% of new vaccinates that amount to just over 15 thousand in this week”. And this descent “also concerns third doses and vaccinations in the pediatric field, which have a coverage of only 33.6%”.

“Peak during the Easter holidays”

Keeping the quarantine times unchanged for Covid-19 positive people is also “an important aspect of prudence” according to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco“at a stage where the free all it could cause some trouble. “Because while it’s true that the Omicron family of variants” is a little better, over a third less bad, it can create problems too. The virus has not yet cooled“, the professor of the State University of Milan specified. Who added:” This wave of infections will have a peak during the Easter holidays, even reaching 120 thousand infections, and after that period it will be understood if this will be considered as a fifth wave “. And” if we remove the masks indoors – added the professor – there is the possibility of a new wave of infections in June and July “.