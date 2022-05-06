Covid Italy, bulletin of 5 May: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours, 48,255 new cases of Covid have been recorded in Italy. 138 died, while 70,523 healed. This was reported by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today. There are 327,178 molecular buffers e

antigenic for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, yesterday they were 335,275. The positivity rate is 14.7%, up from 14% yesterday. There are 369 patients admitted to intensive care, 2 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 32 daily admissions. There are 9,384 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 230 fewer than yesterday.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 6,362 infections, followed by Veneto (+5,344), Campania (5,112), Emilia Romagna (+4,041) and Lazio (+3,951). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,682,626. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 70,523 (yesterday 60,381)

for a total that rises to 15,282,800. The current positives are 21,946 less (yesterday -12,890), falling overall to 1,165,124. Of these, 1,155,371 are in home isolation.

Finally, 1,165,124 people are currently positive at Covid, 21,946 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,682,626 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,179. The discharged and healed are 15,353,323, an increase of 70,523 compared to yesterday.

Gimbe, in 7 days -8.9% infections and -7% deaths

In the last week in Italy the infections from Covid-19 have dropped (-8.9%), with the new cases going under 400 thousand, against a stable number of total swabs. Deaths also drop (-7%) from 1,034. to 962 in 7 days (98 referring to previous periods). These are the data of the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 27 April-3 May 2022. In 18 Regions – the report reports – there is a percentage reduction in new cases (from -0.7% in Veneto to -18% in Lazio ), while there was an increase in Lombardy (+ 0.7%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (+ 5%) and Piedmont (+ 7.4%).

Covid: intensive -10.5% are emptied in 7 days

Hospital indicators for Covid-19 in Italy are down, with intensive care showing -10.5% and ordinary hospitalizations -6.1%. This is what emerges from the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 27 April-3 May. In particular, in the critical area, as of May 3, 366 beds were occupied; in the medical area, on the other hand, after the peak of 10,328 recorded on April 26, Covid beds fell to 9,695 on May 3. As of May 3, the national employment rate for Covid patients was 15% in the medical area and 3.9% in the critical area.

Vaccines: without 3 / a dose almost 2.7 million people 4 / a dose only 383,000

There have been 39.4 million third doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, with a coverage rate of 82.5% but almost 2.7 million people who can receive it immediately, equal to 5.6%, remain uncovered. of the audience with clear regional differences, from 2.9% in Umbria to 10.6% in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano; 5.65 million people without a third dose cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days, equal to 11.8% of the audience with clear regional differences, from 7.9% in the Aosta Valley to 14.8% of Umbria.

This is what emerges from the new independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, with data updated to May 4, also noting that the fourth dose “proceeds in slow motion”: so far only about 383 thousand people have received it, with large and “unacceptable regional inequalities” .

The fourth doses were administered to 133,491 immunosuppressed in Italy with coverage of 16.9% nationwide.