Covid Italy, bulletin of April 5, 2022

There are 88,173 new Covid cases in the 24 hours in Italy, against 30,630 yesterday (as always conditioned by the few post-weekend buffers) but above all the 99,457 of a week ago, a reduction on a weekly basis of 11%: they will need other days to understand if you come down from the plateau. The processed swabs are 588,576 (yesterday 211,448), with a positivity rate that rises from 14.5% to 15%.

Deaths are increasing, 194 (yesterday 125): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic exceed 160 thousand, to be exact 160,103.

Intensive care is down, 12 fewer (yesterday -6), with 57 admissions a day, and down to 471. On the other hand, there is a very slight increase, 5 more units, ordinary hospitalizations (yesterday +224), 10,246 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The number of people currently positive to Covid is substantially stable: they are 1,274,388, 83 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,966,058 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The discharged and healed are 13,531,567, an increase of 88,637 compared to yesterday.

Vaccines: Ema-Ecdc opinion on fourth dose every day

An Ema-Ecdc evaluation on the administration of a fourth dose (or second booster, as it is called in Brussels) of the anti-Covid vaccines is expected shortly in the coming days. According to the information gathered, this will not be a real recommendation valid for the whole EU, but a scientific opinion on the question of the second recall, based on the available data, with the conditions under which it may or may not be recommended. The request for the opinion came mainly from Italy and Germany during the Health Council last week.

Federfarma, keep pad-masks prices controlled

With the end of the state of emergency on March 31, the agreements that provided for controlled prices for antigen tests and masks are no longer in force. But tampons and masks continue to be indispensable tools, respectively, to monitor and prevent infections from Covid-19. This is why Federfarma underlines the importance of maintaining the economic conditions for their supply unchanged: “I am convinced that in this case too, the great sense of responsibility that pharmacies have already shown since the early dark phases of this pandemic will prevail, when they have promptly widened the range of services offered to better respond to the new health needs of citizens “states the national secretary of Federfarma Roberto Tobia.