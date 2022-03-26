Covid Italy, bulletin of March 26, 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 73,357 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 75,616. Still signs of decline, therefore, for the epidemic curve in Italy. Also because instead the buffers have increased: 504,185 between antigenic and molecular, while yesterday they were 503,973. Positivity drops to 14.5%, slightly down from 15% yesterday.

Not only that: for the second day in a row the new cases are slightly lower than the same day of the previous week, an indication that the peak of this March stroke of the tail may have been reached and just passed. Instead, the victims are 118, yesterday there were 146.

As for hospitals, 452 patients are admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions were 45. There were 9,023 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 29 more than yesterday.

There are 1,254,383 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 8,102 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 14,304,111 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 158,700. The discharged and healed are 12,891,028, an increase of 66,396 compared to yesterday.