Covid Italy, bulletin of March 27, 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

Still signs of decline for the epidemic curve in Italy. The new cases are 59,555 against the 73,357 of yesterday but above all the 60,415 of last Sunday: for the third day in a row the infections are slightly lower than the same day of the previous week, a sign that the peak may have been reached and just passed of this March stroke of the tail. The processed swabs are 384,323 (yesterday 504,185), with a positivity rate that rises from 14.5% to 15.5%.

The deaths are 82 (yesterday 118): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 158,782. Intensive care returned to increase, 12 more (yesterday +5) with 40 admissions of the day, and rose to 464, as well as ordinary hospitalizations, which grew by 158 units (yesterday +29), 9,181 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The total cases come to 14,364,723. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 52,022 (yesterday 66,396) for a total that rises to 12,943,050. The currently positives are still increasing, 8,508 more (yesterday +8,102), and rise to 1,262,891. Of these, 1,253,246 patients are in home isolation.

Campania is the region with the most infections

The region with the highest number of cases today is Campania with 7,471 infections, followed by Lazio (+7,409), Lombardy (+6,783), Puglia (+6,145) and Veneto (+4,881).

Agenas: stable employment in hospitals. Campania, Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trento are growing

Occupancy in hospitals remains stable and the occupancy of seats by Covid patients remains stable at 5% for intensive care and 14% for non-critical area wards. A year ago, according to the Agenas analysis, the values ​​were respectively 40 and 43%. However, there are four regions that see an increase in patients in intensive care on the data updated last night. Among these is Campania which marks an increase of 2% reaching 7% of employment, followed by Calabria (+1; 8%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (+1; 2%) and Trento (+1; 2%) ). Employment of intensive companies decreases by one point in Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Veneto. For non-critical areas, growth was recorded in Basilicata (+2; 29%), again in Campania (+1; 16%) and Bolzano (-3; 11%).

The rules of quarantine

The rules on the quarantine of positives and “close contacts” remain unchanged. The obligations relating to isolation are those of the circular issued on 4 February 2022 signed by the director general of prevention Giovanni Rezza. The decree introducing new rules for the containment of Covid published in the Official Gazette, provides that the termination of the isolation regime is linked to the negative outcome of a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, also carried out at private centers authorized to do so. From the Ministry of Health we learn that the indication to wait 7 days or 10 days for the unvaccinated or for those who do not have the third dose or have done the second dose for more than 120 days for those who are positive, is confirmed as well as provided for in the circular already in force.

Vaia: “The spread will be less threatening next autumn”

The spread of Covid will be less threatening next autumn. This was stated in a post on Facebook by Francesco Vaia, health director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome. “Intense years. An obstacle course between viruses, its variants, instrumentalisms and fears, the desire to fight and attempts to minimize. Now we are here – writes Vaia – without fear and with the awareness that we have the right tools. The therapies work and there “autumn, after a spring of rebirth, will be less threatening for us because it will be like tackling a well-known path. Vaccines updated for the ranges that the competent authorities will indicate and free and accessible therapies for all, dispensed in pharmacies”.