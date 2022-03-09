Covid Italy, bulletin of March 9, 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 8,483 cases and 156 deaths; hospitalizations (-201) and intensive (-29) are decreasing. There were 433,961 swabs that showed a positivity rate of 11.2% (-0.2%). This was reported in today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. There are 134,740,702 doses of vaccine administered in total.

VALLE D’AOSTA

In the last 24 hours in Valle d’Aosta 45 new positive cases have been detected and there have been no deaths. There were 41 healings. The current infected are 1,326, of which 16 hospitalized at the Parini hospital (two in intensive care). Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 522 victims. This is what we read in the Covid emergency bulletin issued by the Region on the basis of USL data.

TRENTINO

SOUTH TYROL

Another day with two deaths of covid patients in South Tyrol. She is a woman in her eighties and a male in her nineties. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 1,418. In the last 24 hours, 566 new cases have been registered (36 by PCR and 530 by antigen test). The number of patients in intensive care rose from one to three, while that in normal hospital wards fell from 63 to 62. There was a slight decrease in the number of people in quarantine (5,551), while 662 were healed.

PIEDMONT

The Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region reported 1,899 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 7.1% of 26,924 swabs performed, of which 22,587 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 998.178, of which 82.996 Alessandria, 45.773 Asti, 38.609 Biella, 132.785 Cuneo, 75.465 Novara, 530.780 Turin, 35.506 Vercelli, 35.894 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 4.920 residents outside the region but in charge of health facilities Piedmontese. The remaining 15,450 are under development and territorial assignment. There are 31 hospitalized in intensive care (-6 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 654 (-36 compared to yesterday). There are 41,547 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 15,894,147 (+26,924 compared to yesterday). There are 9 deaths, of which 2 today, the deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region.

VENETO

The number of new Covid infections in the last 24 hours in Veneto has dropped: they are 3,982, compared to 5,263 the previous day. There are also 14 victims. The bulletin of the Region reports it. The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic is 1,362,882, that of deaths 13,937. The hospital data is down: 884 (-29) patients are hospitalized in the medical area, and 67 (-6) those in intensive care. The current positives continue to decline, 49,134 (-116). The vaccination campaign is always on residual numbers. Yesterday 3,243 administrations were carried out, mainly supported by third doses (2,779).

LOMBARDY

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 5,029 molecular swabs, 328 new infections have been detected, with a positive percentage of 6.52%. Furthermore, 5,047 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 420 cases (8.32%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care remains 9, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 145. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

LIGURIA

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus in Emilia-Romagna detected on more than 19,300 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. The hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients are decreasing, while there are another 12 deaths, all over eighty. The patients currently admitted to intensive care are 64, three fewer than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in other Covid departments, there are 1,093 (-46). To date, there are a total of 28,134 active cases (+779 since yesterday), of which almost 96% in isolation at home.

TUSCANY

In Tuscany there are 3,172 new cases of coronavirus out of 24,650 Swabs. This was reported by the president of the region, eugenio giani, who in a social communication anticipates the data of the daily bulletin on the health emergency. In the last 24 hours, 6,886 molecular swabs and 17,764 rapid antigenic swabs were carried out, while the positivity rate reached 12.87% of the total tests and 53.3% in relation to new diagnoses. A new figure of substantial growth in infections and incidence compared to last week. In a direct comparison, on the other hand, 2,413 infections had been confirmed seven days ago compared to 24,388 east. The rate of new positives, therefore, stood at 9.89 and 47.5% respectively. As for vaccinations, the new updated data on the doses of anti-covid preparations administered so far is 8,716,917, of which 5,407 referring to the last 24 hours.

UMBRIA

Another drop of Covid hospitalized patients in Umbria, 140, five fewer than on Tuesday, while the number of places occupied in intensive care has dropped to five, from six.

Three more deaths were reported and the positive rate of tests for the search for the virus rises to 17.79 percent. It emerges from the data on the Region’s website. On the last day, 1,499 new positives were ascertained, resulting from the examination of 2,339 swabs and 6,083 antigen tests, with a positivity rate on the total equal to 17.79 percent, while it was 15.3 Tuesday and 11.37 the same last week’s day. Also in the last 24 hours 767 have been certified cured, with the currently positive ones rising 11,344, 729 more.

LAZIO

There are 102,513 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,073 are hospitalized, 89 in intensive care and 101,351 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 999,123 healed and 10,529 dead out of a total of 1,112,165 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

BRANDS

Positive cases at Covid in the Marche are decreasing: 1,748 those registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday 2,213), compared to 6,046 swabs performed, of which 4,500 in the diagnostic process. For the third consecutive day, the positivity rate drops again, equal to 38.8% (yesterday 43.8%), while there is an increase in the incidence that rises to 703.07 (yesterday 659.38). The regional health service announces it. Who announces that, for a week, the Marche has registered a first turnaround in the detection of new positive cases: there has been an increase of 11% in the last seven days and it has gone from 9,484 cases per week to 10,556. Among today’s infections, there are 319 people with symptoms. The cases include 524 close positive contacts, 466 domestic contacts, 28 in the school / training environment, 5 in the living / social environment, 3 in the work setting, 1 in the care setting and 1 in the health sector; out of 376 infections an epidemiological investigation is underway, while 25 cases are outside the region.

ABRUZZO

There are 1,211 (aged between 2 months and 94 years) the new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 273 273. Of today’s positives, 774 have been identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases (it is an 82 year old from the province of Chieti, while 2 cases refer to deaths that occurred in the past few days and reported only today by the Local Health Authority) and rises to 3006. The number of positive cases includes also 207755 discharged / healed (+4945 compared to yesterday). This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 62512 (-3739 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 9641 cases concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are underway. There are 276 patients (-2 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 10 (-4 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 62226 (-3733 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

MOLISE

CAMPANIA

There are 4,303 cases of covid positivity recorded in Campania, 3,388 emerged following antigen tests and 915 after molecular swab. This was announced by the regional crisis unit.

A total of 33,077 tests were carried out, of which 20,240 antigenic and 12,837 molecular. There are seven deceased, five in the last 48 hours and two deaths previously but recorded yesterday. There are 547 hospitalized patients, while there are 28 patients in intensive care.

BASILICATA

611 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 3,031 swabs (molecular and antigenic): this was announced by the regional task force on the pandemic, adding that another 1,517 healings were recorded. 88 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals (three less than yesterday), of which only one (at San Carlo di Potenza) is treated in intensive care. As for vaccinations (yesterday 630 were carried out), 467,447 Lucanians received the first dose (84.5%), 438,970 those who also received the second dose (79.3%) and 342,532 (61 , 9%) those who received the third.

PUGLIA

Today in Puglia 4,155 new cases of Covid and 15 deaths have been recorded. Currently there are 75,364 positive people, 531 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 31 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 768,082 compared to 8,962,702 tests performed, 684,958 people are cured and 7,760 people have died.

CALABRIA

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 2,532 new infections are registered (out of 11,453 swabs carried out), +3,057 recovered and 7 deaths (for a total of 2,158 deaths). The bulletin also records -532 currently positive, +17 hospitalizations (for a total of 309) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 14).

SICILY

4,884 new cases of Covid19 registered against 36,532 swabs processed in Sicily. The previous day the new positives were 7,049. The positivity rate drops to 13.3% yesterday it was at 17.8%. The island is in third place for infections. The current positives are 220,062 with a decrease of 6,410 cases. The healed are 12,609 while the victims are 26 bringing the total deaths to 9,681. On the hospital front there are 960 hospitalized with one more hospitalization than yesterday, in intensive care there are 66, three cases more than yesterday. These are the data of the infection in the individual provinces of Palermo with 1,676 cases, Catania 996, Messina 779, Syracuse 497, Trapani 595, Ragusa 421, Caltanissetta 318, Agrigento 710, Enna 233.

SARDINIA

Today in Sardinia there are 1,632 further confirmed cases of covid positivity (of which 1,367

diagnosed by antigenic). A total of 10,120 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Patients admitted to intensive care units are 17 (-3), those in the medical area 318 (-5) and 23,488 cases of home isolation (-595). There are five deaths.