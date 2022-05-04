Covid Italy, bulletin of May 4: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 47,039 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 62,071. On the other hand, the victims are 152, one less than yesterday.

There are 335,275 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 411,047. The positivity rate is 14%, down from yesterday (when it was 15.1%). There are 371 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,614, or 81 less than yesterday.

There are 1,187,070 people currently positive for Covid, 12,890 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,633,911 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,041. The discharged and healed are 15,282,800, an increase of 60,381 compared to yesterday.

La Fiaso: “Hospitalizations from viruses in sharp decline”

According to the survey of the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), the Covid hospitalization curve returns to descend. Once the Easter effect was eliminated, which last week had led to a reversal of the trend, with a slight increase of 3.5%, in the week of April 26-May 3, the number of hospitalizations fell by 5.7%. In the last monitoring, both hospitalizations in the ordinary wards for Covid assistance (-5.7%) and the number of patients in resuscitation (-7.5%) decreased.

Green light for the social partners: the mask remains mandatory for private work by Michele Bocci 04 May 2022





Decrease pediatric patients by 7.7%

The number of Covid pediatric patients decreases. In the May 3 survey in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network (Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals), a reduction of 7.7% was observed.

Infants between 0 and 6 months represent 15% of hospitalized: in 33% of cases they are children of unvaccinated parents. Children up to 4 years are still the majority of hospitalized or 50% of patients.

In Lombardy, infections are decreasing in schools

Coronavirus infections in schools in Lombardy are decreasing in all age groups in the last week. The largest number of cases continues to be registered in the high schools in which 2289 positives were identified between April 25 and May 1, 565 fewer than the previous week. This is followed by elementary schools with 2061 cases, middle schools with 1557, kindergartens with 869, and kindergartens with 765. Even the highest incidence is in the range between fourteen and eighteen years with 484 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Costa: “Annual recall target, we trust in updated vaccine”

“I think the goal is to get an annual booster of the vaccine: I would not speak more than a fourth, fifth or sixth dose. I give the example of those who have received the flu vaccine for more than twenty years, have not reached the twentieth dose. dose but has so far made the twentieth recall “. This was reiterated by Andrea Costa, Undersecretary for Health, on the sidelines of the Digital Health Forum, an event promoted in Rome by Farmindustria.

“A recovery of Covid after the summer? Difficult to make such long-term predictions – admits Costa – the virus has unfortunately accustomed us to constant changes of scenarios and sometimes even sudden ones. I believe that we must continue with responsibility and continue to convey a message important: all citizens for whom the fourth dose is scheduled, elderly and frail, must proceed with the fourth dose because it means giving them extra protection. But also to those around 3 million Italians who are waiting for the booster dose we must say that, despite a slowdown in measures, it is important to complete the vaccination cycle because in the face of a possible resurgence, we would be better protected. After that science and research are working, we are confident that we will be able to have an updated vaccine against variants in the next autumn and that it also contains the anti-flu “.

WHO: “Soon to say if the Omicron variants are more serious, vaccines remain a shield”

“We are seeing an increase in reported Covid cases” in the Americas and African regions, “driven by the sub-variants of Omicron”. Specifically, “South African scientists who identified Omicron late last year have now reported 2 other Omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5, as the reason for a” recorded “spike in cases in South Africa. too early to know whether these new sub-variants can cause more serious disease than other Omicron sub-variants, but early data suggest vaccination remains protective against severe disease and death. ” The point was made by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today during the press briefing, talking about the new entries in the family of the dominant Sars-CoV-2 variant, including c ‘is also the one that in the United States is indicated as responsible for the increase in infections (and the raising of the alert level) in New York, BA.2.12.1.