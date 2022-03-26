Covid Italy Bulletin of today 26 March. Data on infections and hospitalizations. All regions

Rome, March 26, 2022 – New bulletin today on the trend ofCovid epidemic in Italy. The trend of currently positive has been on the rise since March 10, albeit on the front of hospitalizations the impact for now is limited (there has been an increase in the last week, but at the moment of little significance). The trend of hospitalizations will in any case be followed carefully in the coming days. Today the data of the Ministry of Health highlight another 70 thousand cases. Meanwhile, the Higher Institute of Health makes it known that, more than three months after the launch of the campaign for the little ones, only one in three children is vaccinated.

Summary

I’m 73,357 the new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 75,616. Instead, the victims are 118, yesterday there were 146. There are 504,185 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 503,973. The positivity rate is 14.5%, down slightly from 15% yesterday. There are 1,254,383 people currently positive at Covid, with an increase of 8,102 in the last 24 hours. 452 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 45 daily admissions hospitalized in ordinary wards there are 9,023, or 29 more than yesterday.

The Regions / Lazio

In Lazio register 8,445 new cases positive (-362) out of a total of 57,596 swabs (10,423 molecular and 47,473 antigenic). I’m 12 deaths (-4), 1,120 hospitalized (+10), 70 intensive care (stable) and +5,138 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,268.

In Campania they registered 8,243 Coronavirus positive (6,881 to the antigen test and 1,362 to the molecular swab), data that take into account the update on the quarantine and isolation measures of the Ministry of Health. There are 2 deaths in the last 48 hours. The swabs processed yesterday were 46,246 of which 33,537 antigenic and 12,709 molecular tests. The regional bed report reports 610 intensive care beds available, 41 of which are occupied, while the hospital beds available, including Covid beds and private offers, 3,160, of which 647 are occupied.

In Puglia 37,811 e 7,909 new cases: 2,570 in the province of Bari, 555 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 674 in that of Brindisi, 1,034 in the province of Foggia, 2,130 in the province of Lecce, 890 in the province of Taranto as well as 41 residents outside the region and 15 in the province way of definition. In addition, 11 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 116,334 positive people, 620 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 32 in intensive care.

The Coronavirus resumes the race in Veneto, where in the last 24 hours 7,163 new infected ones were found with the swabs (yesterday they were 6,868). A growth that is reflected in the subjects currently positive and in isolation, 75,807 (+ 1,336). They also register 6 victims, for a total of 14,100 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. The total positives instead rose to 1,458,593. Increasing data also comes from hospitals, where 748 (+14) hospitalizations in the medical area and 56 (+5) those in intensive care.

In Sicily 5,491 new Covid infections and 19 deaths which make the total cases rise to 946,359 and the victims to 9,973. The current positive 228,669, -4,725; the healed 707,717, +11,471. The largest number of new cases in the province of Palermo, 1,761; those of Messina follow, 1,340; and of Catania, 796. The hospitalized with symptoms are 902, 62 in intensive care, 1 of the day; 36,985 swabs carried out. Positive rate of 14.8%.

In Tuscany 4,814 infections (1,281 confirmed by molecular swab and 3,533 by rapid antigen test). The currently positive are 48,427 today, + 0.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 809 (3 more than yesterday), of which 31 in intensive care (1 more). Today they register 13 new deaths: 4 men and 9 women with an average age of 81.7 years.

In the last 24 hours in Emilia Romagna others have been identified 4,080 infections out of a total of 21,546 swabs, of which 11,313 are molecular and 10,233 rapid antigen tests. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 18.9%. The patients currently hospitalized in intensive care are 40 (-2 compared to yesterday, -4.8%), while the patients hospitalized in the other departments are 993 (+36 compared to yesterday, + 3.8%). Active cases are 46,862 (+862). Of these, people in isolation at home are a total of 45,829 (+828). The total people healed are 3,208 more than yesterday and reach 1,198,413. Unfortunately, they register 10 deaths.

I’m 2,829 people who tested positive for Covid in Calabria on 13,516 swabs performed. Since the beginning of the emergency deaths are 2,264 (+6 compared to yesterday), the healed are 209,150 (+2,038 compared to yesterday), currently the hospitalizations are 369 in the medical area (-7 compared to yesterday) and 17 in intensive care (+2 compared to yesterday). The currently positive are 71,499 (+785).

Today the Crisis Unit of the Region Piedmont he communicated 2,525 new cases, equal to 8.0% of 31,660 swabs performed, of which 28,211 antigenic. THE 24 are admitted to intensive care (unchanged from yesterday). There are 565 hospitalized patients not in intensive care (-3 compared to yesterday). There are 50,447 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,398,738 (+ 31,660 compared to yesterday). There are 2 deaths. The recovered patients become a total of 976,103 (+2,504 compared to yesterday).

In the Marche I’m 2,349 cases (498 symptomatic), with 5,484 swabs processed in the diagnostic process and a positive rate of 42.8% (as yesterday, with 2,502 cases); the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants dropped slightly for the third consecutive day, going from 1163.11 to 1149.06. There are a total of 238 patients assisted in hospitals (like yesterday) and 35 (+1) in emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 10 patients (+1) and the bed occupancy rate is 3.9%; 59 (+1) patients in semi-intensive areas and 169 (-2) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with 22.4% occupancy of beds in the medical area. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 4 victimswhich bring the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis to 3,691 deaths.

After the very slight decrease on Friday, the currently positives in Umbria. In fact, they are 21,054 as of Saturday 26 March, 2.3% less on a daily basis, or 497 less. The picture of hospitalized patients is still substantially stable, 203, one less, while four patients remain in the intensive therapies. On the last day they emerged 1,690 new positives, 2,185 recovered and two more dead. 2,134 swabs and 8,146 antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate on the total of 16.4% (18.1 Friday and 18.77 Saturday last week).

In Abruzzo there are 2,214 new cases and five deaths. In Sardinia 1,855 new confirmed cases and six deaths. In Liguria 1,511 infections and one death. In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,220 new cases and 2 deaths. In Basilicata 975 cases and one death. In South Tyrol 600 infections and one victim. TO Trento another 471 infections. In Molise 379 infections and 2 deaths. In Valle d’Aosta 70 ciontagi.