Covid Italy Bulletin, today 30,710 infections and 95 deaths from Coronavirus, the data of Monday 28 March

According to today’s bulletin, Monday 28 March, there are 30,710 new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy. The victims in the last 24 hours are 95.

The new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 30,710, yesterday they were 59,555. Today’s bulletin, Monday 28 March, has just been released by the Ministry of Health. Compared to yesterday, another 95 victims were recorded, bringing the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 158,877. The total of infections rises to 14,396,283. 211,535 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy between molecular and antigen tests: the positivity rate is 14.5% (-1.0%).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There have been 14,396,283 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy. The following are the cases divided region by region:

Lombardy: +2.718

Veneto: +1.985

Emilia Romagna: +3.187

Campania: +3.723

Lazio: +4.418

Piedmont: + 2.325

Tuscany: +1.178

Sicily: +900

Puglia: + 2.791

Liguria: +615

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +305

Brands: +514

Abruzzo: + 834

Calabria: +1.766

PA Bolzano: +291

Umbria: +688

Sardinia: +1,000

PA Trento: +170

Basilicata: + 535

Molise: +147

Aosta Valley: +23

Swabs and positivity rate

There are 211,535 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate stood at 14.5% (-1.0%)

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The situation at the hospital level is worse than yesterday: there are +23 intensive therapies and +315 hospitalizations.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with today’s data, 135,781,855 doses have been administered so far. 48,497,936 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.79% of the population. 38,710,268 people received the third dose, equal to 84.37% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,374,097.