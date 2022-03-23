Covid Italy Bulletin, today 76,260 infections and 153 deaths from Coronavirus, the data of Wednesday 23 March

The new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 76,260, down after the surge yesterday: this is what emerges from the bulletin of today 23 March. Positive rate of 14.8%. 153 others died.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 76,260, decreasing afterwards the surge yesterday when there were 96,365. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today, Wednesday 23 March. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 14,070,450. The deaths in the last 24 hours were 153 for a total of 158,254. 513,744 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy between molecular and antigen tests: the rate of positivity it is at 14.8% (-0.2%). The healed are 12,685,306 (+51,922), while the currently positive are 1,226,890 (+26,283).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

76,260 cases were registered in the last 24 out of 513,744 swabs carried out between molecular and antigenic. The following are the cases divided region by region:

Lombardy: +9.206

Veneto: +6.287

Emilia Romagna: +4.295

Campania: +8.093

Lazio: +8.340

Piedmont: +2.820

Tuscany: +5.280

Sicily: +6.481

Puglia: +7.270

Liguria: +1.539

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.278

Brands: +2.616

Abruzzo: +2.248

Calabria: +3.322

PA Bolzano: +

Umbria: +2.150

Sardinia: +2.225

PA Trento: +451

Basilicata: +1.079

Molise: +524

Aosta Valley: +69

Swabs and positivity rate

There are 513,744 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate stood at 14.8% (-0.2%).

What’s happening in South Korea: record of Covid infections and a boom in deaths due to Omicron

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The data regarding admissions for Covid-19 in intensive care and in ordinary wards are decreasing. There were -30 hospitalizations in ordinary wards for a total of 8,939, while in intensive care there were +11 patients for a total of 466.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Tuesday 22 March, 135,552,314 doses have been administered so far. 48,462,724 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.73% of the population. 38,540,037 people received the third dose, equal to 84.00% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. There are 1,370,966 children between 5 and 11 years of age who received at least the first dose of the vaccine.