Covid Italy Bulletin, today 81,811 infections and 182 deaths from Coronavirus, the data of Thursday 24 March

The new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 81,811: this is what emerges from the bulletin today Thursday 24 March. There are another 182 deaths.

The new Covid-19 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 81,811, yesterday 76,260. This is what emerges from today’s bulletin, Thursday 24 March, released by the Ministry of Health. Compared to yesterday, another 182 victims were recorded, bringing the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 158,436. The total number of infections instead rises to 14,153,098. 545,302 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy between molecular and antigen tests: the positivity rate is 15.0% (+ 0.2%). The current cases are: 1.245.803 (+18.913), the healed: 12.748.859 (+63.553).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There were 14,153,098 cases registered in the last 24 out of 513,744 swabs carried out between molecular and antigenic. The following are the cases divided region by region:

Lombardy: +9.300

Veneto: +8.337

Emilia Romagna: +4.367

Campania: +8.828

Lazio: +9.235

Piedmont: +3.086

Tuscany: +5.446

Sicily: +6.748

Puglia: + 8,420

Liguria: + 1.564

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.240

Marche: +2.821

Abruzzo: +2.352

Calabria: +3.452

PA Bolzano: +742

Umbria: +1,807

Sardinia: +2.107

PA Trento: +465

Basilicata: +1.033

Molise: +414

Aosta Valley: +63

Swabs and positivity rate

There are 545,302 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate stood at 15.0% (+ 0.2%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Covid hospitalizations in the medical area are increasing (+90), while intensive care is decreasing (-19).

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Thursday 24 March, 135,594,966 doses have been administered so far. 48,468,789 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.74% of the population. 38,573,774 people received the third dose, equal to 84.08% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years of age who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,371,447.