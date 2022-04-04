Covid Italy Bulletin today: jump in hospitalizations. Data for April 4 region by region

Rome, April 4, 2022 – New cases Covid in sharp decline in Italy. The bulletin widespread today from Ministry of Health And Civil protection reports just over 30 thousand contagions in 24 hours: a ‘physiological’ collapse given the drastic reduction in tampons over the weekend. Instead, i hospitalizations: +224 places occupied in ordinary wards by Covid patients, slightly down intensive therapies (-6). The victims they are 125 (yesterday they were 118).

In the meantime, a new flash investigation has been launched today to understand the circulation of Covid variants in Italy. Maximum attention in particular on Xe mutation. “The end of the legal emergency does not correspond to the end of the health emergency. Covid is the third leading cause of death in Italy after cancer and cardiovascular disease,” he said. Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health. “This disease does not give permanent immunity – explained the professor – a healed subject can reinfect himself, and above all he can reinfect himself with Omicron. It is happening at rates that involve up to 4% of people. And there are people who reinfect even more than twice. So we have to fight this disease which is the third leading cause of death in Italy right now. We have to mentally prepare ourselves for a long-lasting battle that does not end with the legal emergency. All aspects, vaccination, green pass, masks wise behavior must be kept, and the country must prepare for a long-lasting battle. ” Meanwhile, here are the first data from Regions.

Summary

There are 30,630 new ones cases Of coronavirus in Italy recorded in the last 24 hours on 211,214 tests, according to the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. Yesterday there were 53,588. The rate of positivity it is at 14.5%, slightly down from 14.7% yesterday. THE dead I’m 125 (yesterday 118). Leap of the hospitalizations: 224 more places are occupied by Covid patients in the ordinary wards. Just drop intensive therapies (-6), with 36 daily admissions. 14,877,144 people have been infected by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic while 13,442,930 have been healed (+40,915). The currently positive ones are 1,274,305.

Today in the Lazio out of 8,376 molecular swabs and 19,118 antigenic swabs for a total of 27,494 swabs, 3,834 new positive cases, 9 deaths, 1,197 hospitalized (+3), 73 intensive care (+1) and +5,907 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 13.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,383.

I’m 3,384 the new cases in Campania in the last 24 hours, of which 2,994 antigenic positive and 390 molecular positive. The tests processed are 19,925, 14,426 antigenic and 5,499 molecular. The deaths are 4 in the last 48 hours; 2 previously deceased but registered yesterday. Campania Bulletin

The new cases of coronavirus in Emilia Romagna I’m 3.195 on about 11,800 swabs in the last 24 hours, mean age 44 years. Hospitalizations are increasing in Covid wards, with 50 more patients since yesterday for a total of 1,239, while in intensive care there are 27 patients, five fewer. The regional daily bulletin reports 18 deaths, including the youngest, a 66-year-old man in the province of Reggio Emilia. The active cases are 53,910 (-998), of which 97.6% in isolation at home. Emilia Romagna Bulletin

Today in Puglia there are another 2,683 new cases on 19,907 tests (incidence of 13%, 4% less than yesterday) and six deaths (yesterday there were 10). The new cases are distributed as follows: in the province of Bari 917, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani 234, in the province of Brindisi 272, in that of Foggia 333, in Leccese 620, in Tarantino 285. Other 17 infected people are resident outside the region . Of the 116,411 people currently positive 682 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 673) and 40 in intensive care (yesterday 39).

In Piedmont 2,566 new cases, +7 hospitalized. The Covid positivity rate found in the swabs performed is in line with yesterday’s data: 9.6%, out of 26,675 tests of which 24,662 antigenic. Two deaths: the number of people admitted to intensive care remained unchanged, 31, while it increased by 7 in the other wards, reaching 625.

I’m 2,512 the new positives to the Coronavirus in Lombardy, compared to 24,242 swabs carried out, equal to 10.3% of the total. This is what emerges from the data released by the Region. There are 45 hospitalized in intensive care, one more than 24 hours ago, while less serious hospital admissions rise to 1,107 (+26). There have been 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 39,329 people since the beginning of the pandemic. The province with the highest number of new cases is Milan, with 908 new positives, 524 of which in the capital, followed by Brescia (372), Monza and Brianza (236) and Varese (221), lagging behind Sondrio with 16 new cases. .

There are 2,048 new coronavirus positives in Veneto registered in the last 24 hours, there are no deaths since yesterday. There are 81,043 positives in isolation. This was announced by the covid bulletin released by the Veneto Region. In terms of hospitalizations, 569 people are hospitalized in a non-critical area (+18) while in intensive care there are 32 (-2). Veneto Bulletin

In CalabriaI’m 1.997 the new infections registered (out of 7,973 swabs carried out), +1,189 recovered and 6 deaths (for a total of 2,334 deaths). The bulletin also records +802 currently positive, +16 hospitalizations (for a total of 364) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 20).

From the data of the bulletin of the Ministry of Health it emerges that the new positives in Sicily I’m 1.993 (yesterday they were 3,435) compared to 16,604 processed swabs, which brings the positivity rate to 12%. Today there are 5 deaths on the island (yesterday there were 17). The healed are 2,801 and the currently positive registers a decrease of 114 units, settling on a total number of 186,948. The number of hospitalizations in the ordinary wards is 1,013, there are 61 hospitalizations in intensive care with 0 new entries. There are 185,874 people in home isolation.

In Tuscany there are 999,397 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,640 more than yesterday (669 confirmed with molecular swab and 971 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 941,044 (94.2% of total cases). Today 4,171 molecular swabs and 6,899 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,277 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 50% were positive. The current positives are 48,807 today, -3.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 934 (43 more than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (7 more). Today there are 22 new deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years.

In the last 24 hours they have been identified in Brands 860 cases of Covid-19 (183 symptomatic), with only 2,133 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a positive rate of 40.3% (yesterday it was 36.2% with 1,885 cases). The cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants, after 11 days of decrease, started to rise again, passing from 1002.53 to 1025.57. There are a total of 255 patients assisted in the Marche hospitals (+11) and 38 (-7) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 10 patients (-1) and the bed occupancy rate is 3.9%; 56 (+3) patients in semi-intensive areas and 189 (+9) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with 24% occupancy of beds in the medical area. In the last 24 hours, 8 victims related to Covid-19 have been recorded, all also affected by other diseases: the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 3,729 deaths. Marche Bulletin

Another 762 coronavirus cases recorded in Abruzzo (aged between 5 months and 96 years). Of today’s positives, 680 were identified through rapid antigen testing. Another 9 deaths reported today, a number that brings the death toll to 3,112. The victims today are between the ages of 70 and 89. The currently positives are down: they are 42680 (-593 compared to yesterday).

I’m 760 the infections that emerged in Sardinia according to the Covid bulletin of today, April 4, where there are also four deaths. The new cases were confirmed by 130 molecular and 622 antigenic swabs, out of a total of 3,428 tests processed. There was a slight increase in the number of hospitalized patients with 25 places occupied in intensive care (+1) and 328 in the medical area (+4). With a decrease of 141 cases, 30,519 people are subjected to home isolation. The four victims are all in the southern part of the island: three men aged 68, 74 and 81 from Cagliari and another 79-year-old from Southern Sardinia.

There Liguria it counts 523 new infections from Sars-Cov2 and one death while hospitalizations increase by 3. In Basilicata 508 new infections and 5 deaths. In Lucania, 101 (-5) patients are hospitalized for Covid-19, of which 1 (-2) in intensive care. In Umbria 500 new cases, in Friuli Venezia Giulia 282 and two deaths, in South Tyrol 225 positive and one death with an increase of three places occupied in the ordinary hospital wards, +1 in intensive care. The Trentino records 163 new cases of Coronavirus positivity (a new death), Molise 166. The number of hospitalized patients is still increasing: they rise to 68 (compared to 66 yesterday), of which 4 in resuscitation (stable number). – No deaths and 15 new positives in Valle d’Aosta.