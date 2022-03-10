Covid Italy, Cartabellotta: High circulation, madness to remove masks indoors

In Italy, Covid-19 cases start to rise again after 5 weeks of downhill curve. The weekly report produced by the Gimbe Foundation indicates that the rise is 1.5% in 7 days. In the face of this change of gear, hospitalizations in the medical area (-16.1%) and in intensive care (-16.4%), but also deaths (-19.3%) are decreasing. According to the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, “the data show that the circulation of the virus is still very high” and “regardless of the expiry of the state of emergency, it is pure folly to think of abandoning the use of indoor masks, essential for containing transmission of the infection as much as possible, also given the limited effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing the risk of infection “. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

The reasons for the rise in cases



In his opinion, the rise of the epidemic curve in the Peninsula follows the interaction of various factors, such as the “relaxation of the population”, the “spread of the more contagious variant Omicron BA.2”, the “persistence of low temperatures that force activity indoors “, and” the decline in vaccine protection against infection is likely a few months after the booster dose “. In any case, regardless of the reasons, according to the president of the Gimbe Foundation “it will take 7-10 days to understand if the rise of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wave, with subsequent impact on hospitals, or it is simply a matter of a simple rebound “.

The importance of vaccination against Covid



With regard to anti-Covid vaccines, “considering that a large portion of the population is susceptible to infection, the administration of the primary cycle to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million, in particular to the over 50 at high risk of serious illness “, concluded Cartabellotta.