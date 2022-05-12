Covid Italy, Gimbe report: “Infections and deaths on the decline”

All the numbers of Covid-19 in Italy are down. The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation detects in the week 4-10 May, compared to the previous one, a decrease in new cases of 27.5% (286.350 compared to 394.945) and in deaths, down by 12.5% ​​(842 against 962). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (1,082,972 compared to 1,199,960), people in home isolation (1,074,035 against 1,189,899), hospitalizations with symptoms (8,579 against 9,695, -11.5%) and intensive care (358 compared to 366, -2.2%).

“The number of new weekly cases continues to decline – comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – which amount to 286 thousand with a 7-day moving average that touches 41 thousand cases per day, against a decrease of 23 , 6% of total swabs “.

In all Regions there is a percentage reduction in new cases: from -18.6% in Emilia-Romagna and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to -32.9% in Puglia. Compared to the previous week, in all provinces there was a percentage reduction in new cases (from -4.8% in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola to -41.1% in Mantua).

The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 48 Provinces: Chieti (897), Ascoli Piceno (818), Pescara (783), Teramo (768), Avellino (726), Catanzaro (700), Benevento (698), Crotone (674), Isernia (669), Salerno (669), South Sardinia (660), Campobasso (656), Fermo (626), Vicenza (625), Padua (623), Cagliari (620), Oristano (619) , Caserta (610), Perugia (610), Macerata (607), L’Aquila (605), Potenza (603), Bari (599), Taranto (597), La Spezia (596), Treviso (575), Ravenna (572), Rovigo (569), Terni (562), Matera (561), Syracuse (553), Ancona (550), Venice (548), Modena (548), Brindisi (544), Frosinone (539), Reggio in Emilia (538), Latina (538), Rieti (533), Cosenza (527), Verona (525), Ragusa (523), Siena (520), Bologna (520), Parma (515), Messina (511 ), Caltanissetta (507) and Verbano-Cusio-Ossola (502).