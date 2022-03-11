Covid, Italy goes blank. Calabria, Lazio, Marche and Sardinia still yellow – Corriere.it

The ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in force since 14 March. The week from March 21st we go towards complete freedom

Italy returns almost entirely to the white zone. Calabria, Lazio, Marche and Sardinia remain in yellow, but if there are no further spikes in the number of hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care from Monday 21 March all the Regions will be white. The ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza goes blank Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Valle D’Aosta from Monday and are added to Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lombardy, Trentino , South Tyrol, Piedmont, Umbria and Veneto.

Infections are rising, but hospitalizations are decreasing

The number of infections has risen in the last few days. As confirmed by the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro during this week there has been an inversion in the trend of the curve, which in the past few weeks was decreasing while now we see a curve starting to rise again. Also at the European level, some countries report a regrowth in the curve of new cases, in line with the Italian data. According to Brusaferro, the circulation of the virus remains more intense in the younger age groups and in all the Regions there is an increase in the number of new cases, but the occupancy of hospital beds continues to decrease. The general indication of comply with recommended individual and collective behavioral measures as well as the need to complete vaccination coverage in all age groups. In fact, vaccination represents, together with behavior, the tool that allows us to contain the circulation of the virus and to contain the most serious effects of the disease.