Covid Italy, report: doubled weekly infections in one month

In the last month, the tail of the fourth wave of covids in Italy, relative to the value of the weekly incidence of new infections, doubled from a national average incidence of 382 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 723 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the last week, the highest value is recorded in Umbria which marks 1,383 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Puglia with 1,170 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is what emerged from the 90th episode of the Covid-19 Instant Report of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Catholic University.

“In the last 30 days the new weekly cases have doubled, says Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems – recording a greater number of new positives (+ 12%) equal to +1.5 million infected. This data is worrying in view of a slowdown both in the emergency state that will take place at the end of the month and in the precautionary measures to be respected, such as the mask in closed places. It is just yesterday – Cicchetti recalls – the warning to Italy and other EU countries from the World Health Organization not to take the end of the virus for granted and to hurry to let our guard down: we remain vigilant to guarantee the Easter holidays with our loved ones “, he admonishes.

VACCINES, THE NUMBERS OF THE REGIONS – According to the report, moreover, in Italy the region with the highest vaccination coverage rate with the third dose of Covid vaccine for the age group 50-79 years is Puglia (86.1%), while the one with the lowest percentage of vaccinated in the same group is Sicily (72.2%). As for the 5-19 age group, the region associated with the highest coverage rate is Lombardy (27%) while the Autonomous Province of Bolzano is the one with the lowest percentage of vaccinated people in the same age group.

On the national territory, vaccination coverage of third doses in the 50-79 age group is 80.9%, while in the 5-19 age group it is 22.8%.