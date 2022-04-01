Covid Italy: Rt rises to 1.24. Incidence slightly down. Here are the Regions with the worst data

Rome, 1 April 2022 – The state of emergency ended, but the Covid does not let go. AND the weekly incidence fell slightly of Covid cases nationwide: 836 per 100,000 inhabitants against 848 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week. But in the period 9 – 22 March 2022, theaverage Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.24 (range 1.14 – 1.31), an increase compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 1.12) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. The index has never been higher since the end of December.

Omicron, Crisanti: “That’s why do-it-yourself tampons are useless”

Hospitalization and intensive care

This is what emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring, where it is also found that the ICU employment rate is 4.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 31st) compared to 4.5% 7 days ago. The occupancy rate in medical areas nationally it rises to 15.2% against 13.9%. The medical departments therefore exceed the level of the alert threshold set at 15%.

Who is worse off

It is theUmbria the region with the highest incidence, 1,314, followed by Puglia with 1.281 and fromAbruzzo with 1,167 compared to the national average of 836 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The lowest value with 345 in Valle d’Aosta. For the medical area it is still Umbria with the highest occupancy value of beds with 34.6%, followed by Calabria 34.3% and the Basilicata compared to the 15.2 of national value. For intensive care the Sardinia it is at 10.3%, Calabria at 10.1% and Abruzzo at 8.8% with a national average value of 4.7%.

Covid, how to live with the virus: Gimbe’s recommendations

From today the new anti Covid rules

And the new anti Covid rules after the end of the emergency, in view of a gradual return to normality, even if it will not be a ‘free all’, says Minister Gelmini. The no vax teachers will be able to return to school after having a swab but not in contact with the students. The green pass it will no longer be used to access different services or the non-strengthened one will suffice, but an extended mask obligation will remain.