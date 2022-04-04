Covid Italy, the bulletin of April 4: 30,630 new cases and 125 deaths

There are 30,630 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 53,588. The victims are instead 125, an increase compared to 118 yesterday. However, the Monday figures reflect the weekend effect.

The number of people admitted to normal wards is increasing (plus 224) and reaches 10,241. Intensive care is decreasing (minus 6), now there are 483.

There are 1,274,305 people currently positive for Covid, 9,711 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 14,877,144 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,909. The discharged and healed are 13,442,930, with an increase of 40,915 compared to yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 211,214 molecular and antigenic swabs were performed. Yesterday there were 364,182. The positivity rate is 14.5%, down slightly from 14.7% yesterday

The region with the most cases still today is Lazio (3,834), followed by Campania (3,384) and Emilia Romagna (3,195).

Agenas, occupation of the departments at 15%, but Umbria reaches 40%

The occupation of places in hospital wards (not in intensive care) by Covid patients is still at 15% in Italy (one year it was 43%) but is growing in 7 regions, reaching over 20% in 7 regions: Umbria (40%), Calabria (32%), Basilicata (27%), Sicily (26%), Marche (23%), Puglia (23%), Abruzzo (22%). The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy (while exactly one year marked 41%), but reaches 10% in Calabria and 12% in Sardinia. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 3 April 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the medical (or ‘non-critical’) area by patients with Covid-19 drops in Calabria (to 32%) and grows in 4 regions or provinces autonomous: Molise (17%), in the Pa Trento (12%), Umbria (40%) and Valle d’Aosta (13%). It is stable in the remaining 16 regions: Abruzzo (22%), Basilicata (27%), Campania (18%), Emilia Romagna (13%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11%), Lazio (19%), Liguria ( 15%), Lombardy (10%), Marche (23%), Public Administration of Bolzano (12%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (23%), Sardinia (20%), Sicily (26%), Tuscany ( 17%) and Veneto (9%).

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 decreases in Calabria (at 10%) and Veneto (3%). It grows, however, in Abruzzo (9%) and Piedmont (5%). In Valle d’Aosta and Molise (0%) variation not available.

The percentage is stable in the remaining 15 regions or autonomous provinces: Basilicata (4%), Campania (7%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (4%) ), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Pa Bolzano (3%), Pa Trento (2%), Puglia (8%), Sardinia (12%), Sicily (8%), Tuscany (6% ), Umbria (2%).

Covid, lockdown for millions of people returns to Shanghai



Today a new flash survey on variants

A new survey is launched today to understand the circulation of Covid variants in Italy. The samples collected today 4 April, corresponding to first infections, will be analyzed by genomic sequencing. The results will be released in about a week. The Omicron variant is now firmly prevalent in Italy, but we want to check the trend of two subvariants, Omicron 2 and the new Omicron Xe, which combines mutations of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 and appears to be 9.8% more contagious.

Resuscitators: three types of patients in intensive care today

“The scenario in intensive care has changed. Today we have three types of patients with Covid-19: no vaxes who also come with very severe pneumonia and immediately need respiratory support. Then we have a second category represented by fragile vaccinated patients, such as those suffering from heart, respiratory or renal insufficiency, liver cirrhosis, diabetes, but also cancer patients “explains Antonino Giarratano, president of the Italian Scientific Society of Anesthetists, Resuscitators and Pain Therapists (Siaarti).

Without triple vaccination, Giarratano specifies, “we would have had an 80% mortality in this group of patients in whom today the Sars-Cov-2 infection, although not manifesting severe pneumonia, produces an aggravation of the organ dysfunction already present. Then there is a third type of patients with Covid who arrive in intensive care: those who face serious health problems such as strokes or accidents and, when admitted to intensive care, are found to be positive “.