Covid Italy, the bulletin of May 7: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 40,522 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 43,947. On the other hand, the victims are 113, compared to 12 fewer yesterday. The new cases were ascertained through 305,563 molecular and antigenic swabs (yesterday they were 302,406). The positivity rate is 13.2%, down from 14.5% yesterday. There are 355 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 33. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,815, or 349 less than yesterday.

There are 1,131,364 people currently positive for Covid, 15,021 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,767,773 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,417. The discharged and healed are 15,471,992, with an increase of 55,691 compared to yesterday.

Iss, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are falling

Over the past week, the number of reported cases, the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions and deaths have decreased. This was reported by the extended ISS report on the progress of the pandemic. There was a slight increase compared to the previous week in the percentage of cases among healthcare workers compared to the rest of the population (2.7% compared to 2.6% in the previous week).

Iss, reinfection rate increases to 5%

From 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022, 397,084 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.3% of the total cases notified. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total number of reported cases was 5%, an increase compared to the previous week (the value of which was 4.5%). This is highlighted by the extended ISS report, which accompanies the weekly monitoring of the pandemic.

Hope: “Another vaccine for the new variants in the autumn”

“In the fall, we may have an additional vaccine adapted to the new variants, and we imagine we can offer this vaccine to a much wider audience.” The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, told Sky Tg24.

Iss, school-age cases stable in last 7 days

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,736,764 cases in the population 0-19 years have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system Covid-19, of which 17,965 hospitalized, 398 hospitalized in intensive care and 56 deaths. The percentage of cases reported in the school age population (18%) compared to the rest of the population was stable compared to the previous week. This is what emerges from the extended ISS report on the weekly monitoring of the pandemic. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 36% in the age group 5-11, 47% in the age group 12-19. The incidence rate and the hospitalization rate decreased in all age groups (data being consolidated).

Iss, mortality in the unvaccinated up to 8 times higher

The death rate from Covid for the unvaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about four times higher than those vaccinated with a full 120-day cycle (9 deaths per 100,000 inhab.) And about eight times higher than those vaccinated with additional dose / booster (5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). This was reported by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health referring to the population over 5 years of age in the period 11 March-10 April 2022.

Mascherine, Speranza: “The sense of responsibility goes beyond obligations”

“We have entered a new phase, that of the responsibility of each of us, which exists beyond the obligations: we use the mask on all those occasions where there is a risk of contagion”. Thus the Minister of Health, Roberto Hope, a guest of skytg24, talking about the new rules regarding the use of masks which in some cases provide for the obligation to wear it while in others the recommendation remains, according to the situations.