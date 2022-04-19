Covid Italy: today 27,214 new cases, hospitalizations are still growing. Data from the regions

Rome, April 19, 2022 – After the usual decline in holidays (here all the issues of Easter Monday) the new daily cases of Covid in Italy, but they are balanced by a positivity rate that drops to 15.6% (yesterday 17.4%). The number of admissions rises again: a jump of +247 units in the ordinary wards. There are 11 more patients in intensive care than yesterday.

Meanwhile, the data obtained from about 4,000 urban wastewater samples taken all over Italy show “two waves observed in the six-month period: a larger one with a peak in January and a smaller one in March “. In particular, according to the findings of the National Environmental Surveillance System of Sars-CoV-2 coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità,” in March 2022, a new wave was reported, but less significant than the previous one, which went hand in hand with a new increase in infections, perhaps associated with the Omicron BA.2 variant “.

Summary

According to the latest survey byAgenasit is stable at 15% the occupation of the departments of ‘non-critical area’ by Covid patients (a year ago it was 36%). But, in the last 24 hours, it has grown in 10 regions: Abruzzo (23%), Basilicata (26%), Calabria (29%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Marche (19%), Pa Trento (12%) , Piedmont (11%), Tuscany (14%), Valle d’Aosta (13%) and Veneto (11%). The employment of intensive care units is also stable at 4% (a year ago it was 36%) and today none exceeds the 10% threshold.

And then a government decision on the use of the masks indoors. For thethe Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa their use should become “a recommendation”, but the experts are divided. For the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti “the mask must go from being an obligation to being a device used appropriately when needed”, “otherwise it is a measure that is now out of time and out of science”. Saying goodbye to this protective device from the end of April appears instead to be a “short-sighted choice” a Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan. “I believe that the precautions must be maintained and a reasoning can be made about stopping the masks indoors when the daily cases will return below 5 thousand cases a day. The protective device has no seasonality, but under this figure we would have greater guarantees not to meet this easily a positive, “he says Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

I’m 27,214 new infections in Italy in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 18,380. The victims they are instead 127, up from the 79 recorded yesterday. Today 174,098 swabs were carried out against 105,739 yesterday, therefore the positivity rate drops, today to 15.6%. 422 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 11 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 38. I hospitalized in the ordinary departments they return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,214, or 274 more than yesterday. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 35,763 (yesterday 27,704) for a total of 14,387,830. The currently positive ones are 8,564 less (yesterday -9,195), 1,208,279 in all. Of these 1,197,643 are in home isolation. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 15,758,002.

The region with the most cases is the Piedmont with 3,579 infections followed by Campania (+3.250), Lazio (+2.740), Lombardy (+2.329) and Puglia (+2.232).

Today is Piedmont which records the highest number of daily cases (3,579) but the positivity rate is below the national average (14.22%). 25,166 swabs were performed. They are also reported 3 deaths. Even today the number of hospitalized is growing: after yesterday’s +49, today +39 in the ordinary wards, where the total figure has risen to 771; in intensive care only one patient more, a total of 24.

I’m 3,250 the new cases of Covid-19 in Campania in the last 24 hours, 3,087 antigen positive and 163 molecular positive. The tests processed are a total of 14,021 with a positivity rate that still rises, today to 23.18% (yesterday 22.88%). THE deceased I am 10 in the last 48 hours; 10 people who died previously but registered yesterday. There are 45 patients hospitalized in intensive care (+7) and 698 in hospital wards (+10).

Cases and deaths rise in Lazio: the new cases of positivity are 2,740 (yesterday 1.986), while i dead I am 13 (yesterday 4). Over half of the cases were identified in the city of Rome (1,472). A total of 19,619 swabs were performed, so the ratio between positives and swabs drops from 14.5% to 13.9%. The figure for hospitalizations also rises, there are 8 more than yesterday in the hospital wards and 4 more in resuscitation.

Compared to 21,875 swabs carried out, they are 2,329 new positives (10.6%) in Lombardy. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 35 (-1), while those in the ordinary wards are 1,147 (+31). They register 4 new deaths.

I’m 2,232 new cases of Coronavirus infection ascertained in Puglia in the last 24 hours out of 14,597 tests processed. This is 15.29% of the total. Most of the new cases of contagion were detected in the province of Bari, where there are 818 new infections more than yesterday. The currently positive are 101,670 of which 607 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 35 in intensive care. The dead sign in there are three and increase the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,170.

In Veneto the number of infections in the last 24 hours increases: 2.022 against 1,673 yesterday. This was revealed by the regional bulletin which reports 1,598,078 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also 4 deaths against 9 yesterday for a total of 14,341. The figure for the currently positive subjects falls, 74,012 against the 75,610 of yesterday. The number of hospitalized patients is below the threshold of one thousand, with 903 Covid patients in the medical area and 36 in intensive care

In Sicily register 1,961 new infections Covid and 10 dead which make the total cases rise to 1,058,718 and the victims to 10,377. The current positives are 133,785 (+1,599); the healed 914,556 (+469). The hospitalized with symptoms are 934, 52 in intensive care, 5 of the day. The swabs carried out are 10,944 with a positivity rate of 17.9%.

L’Emilia Romagna records a decrease in infections compared to the last few days: they are 1,751 new cases based on over 10,500 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. In intensive care there are three fewer patients since yesterday, for a total of 33, while in the Covid wards there are a total of 1,390 patients, 54 more than yesterday. The number of victims is still growing: others 14 deaths reported today.

I’m 1,280 new cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours in Tuscany on 8,504 tests (2,098 molecular swabs and 6,406 rapid tests). The rate of new positives is 15.05% (65.7% on first diagnoses). I am instead 27 deaths. The currently positive are today 49,770. There are 758 hospitalized (23 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (stable).

In Sardinia register today 983 further cases confirmed positive at Covid (of which 857 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 2,947 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic (positivity rate: 33.36%). The number of patients admitted to intensive care units is stable (21, the same figure as yesterday), while the number of patients in the medical area is growing, and today there are a total of 330 (+7 compared to yesterday). In addition, there are 29,594 cases of home isolation (-266). They register 5 deaths.

In the Marche the incidence rate continues to decline, now 654.59 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday it was 773.08). THE new positives I am 877, equal to 41.5% of the 2,112 diagnostic swabs analyzed out of 2,2437 total swabs. I’m 7 the victims, thus bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,806. The occupancy rate of beds in intensive care was 2.8%, that in the medical area was 18.5%.

I’m 874 (aged between 1 and 100 years) the new cases positive for Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 349,038. Of today’s positives, 821 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The balance of patients deceased record 3 new cases and rises to 3,169. The current positives are 47,380, -540 compared to yesterday. 326 patients (+6 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 47,045 (-546 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 962 molecular swabs and 4,103 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 17.25%.

I’m 849 (yesterday there were 759), the infections found in Calabria in the last 24 hours out of 4,353 swabs. The positivity rate drops from 22.12% to 19.5%. Back to the top the data of deaths, eight, which bring the total number of victims since the onset of the pandemic to 2,436. The number of admissions in care wards (301) and those in intensive care (18) increased by one unit. The healed are a total of 249,268 (+1,124), while the currently positive 82,711 (-283) and the isolates at home 82,392 (-285). To date, the total of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus are 334,415.

In Liguria there are 726 new cases out of 4,410 tests performed (16.46%). Two deaths reported today, but occurred on 16 and 18 April. There are 453 positives at Covid in Basilicata on 1,814 swabs carried out. On the same day, 222 recovered and no deaths were recorded. Another day without new deaths from Covid even in Umbria, while 438 new positives are recorded. The figure for hospitalized patients rises (+3), while that of intensive care is stable. 2,435 molecular swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 19.98% (it was 34.3% on Monday). In Friuli Venezia Giulia today 237 new infections have been identified out of 3,031 swabs performed (7.82%). There are 4 deaths. In South Tyrol 202 new cases out of 1,728 swabs processed and no one died. On holidays, the hospitalizations of Covid patients in ordinary wards increased from 28 to 34, of which 2 in intensive care. The Trentino records 170 new infections, the Molise 228 cases, the Valle d’Aosta 33.