Covid Italy, today 30,804 cases: bulletin 8 May 2022. Data by region

Rome, 8 May 2022 – I am 30,804 the new ones cases from Coronavirus in Italy reported today in Covid bulletin of the Ministry of Health. A significantly lower figure than yesterday, when i contagions registered were 40,500. The number of deaths also decreased (72) and the decline in ordinary hospitalizations continued (-160), while intensive care remained substantially stable (+1).

The outbreak indicators are good: new contagions, casualties, hospitalizations are down this week. The report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità says so. If the current situation is comforting, especially in view of the summer and the imminent rise in temperatures, the debate among experts has moved to autumn, when the epidemic could raise its head. What is worrying is the spread of variants Omicron 4 and 5and the reinfection rate, uphill. It means that today it is much more likely to get infected a second time than before. “It may seem marginal at this stage, but it proves that the pandemic is not over – warns the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco – With all these mutations in the autumn there is a risk of a new wave “. Coronavirus victims?” Are at least four times those caused by the flu. As if a plane crashed every day. From a medical point of view it remains unacceptable, but then a mediation must be found with social and economic needs “.

They are 30,804 i new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, on 203,454 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 40.52 out of 305.563. The rate of positivity it is 15.1%, up from 13.2% yesterday. Patients in resuscitation there are 356, one more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 28 daily admissions hospitalized in ordinary departments there are 8,655, or 160 less than yesterday. The victims are instead 72, compared to yesterday 41 less. People currently positive at Covid there are 1,119,914, 11,450 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,798,998 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,489. The discharged and healed are 15,514,595, with an increase of 42,603 ​​compared to yesterday.

The region with the highest number of cases registered today is Campania with 3,967, followed by Lazio with 3,278, then Veneto with 3,141 and Emilia Romagna with 3,077.

I’m 3,967 the positive to the Coronavirus in Campania, of which: 3,615 antigenic positive and molecular positive: 352. Test: 24,933 of which: Antigenic: 18,879 Molecular: 6,054. Deceased: 3. Report of beds on a regional basis: ICU beds available: 581 ICU beds occupied: 38. Inpatient beds available: 3,160 (Covid beds and private offer) Hospital beds occupied: 663 .

They are reported 3,278 new positive in Lazio

Compared to yesterday, the number of new ones has dropped cases from COVID-19 register in Veneto in the last 24 hours: from 4,176 to 3.141 against that bringing the total to 1.70142. This was reported by the regional bulletin. There are also three victims, with the total at 14,515. The current positives still remain below the threshold of 60 thousand: 58,149, -1,667 compared to the previous 24 hours. I also go down hospitalizations in the medical area, which are 798 (-21), and one patient rises those in intensive care (42).

They are counted 3,077 new cases from SARS-CoV-2 in Emilia Romagna, out of a total of 13,464 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. Patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna there are 34 (unchanged from yesterday). As for the patients in the other Covid departments, they are 1,217 (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.16%), average age 76 years. Active cases drop by 3,298. There are 5 deaths. Here the complete bulletin

There Sicily Report 2,288 cases from Covid today.

Three people diagnosed with Covid are death in Puglia and I’m 2,057 the new ones cases of contagion, 15% of the 13,680 daily tests recorded. Of the 93,753 people currently positive, 526 (yesterday 530) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care (yesterday 27). The new cases by province are distributed as follows: Bari: 746; Bat: 119; Brindisi: 230; Foggia: 208; Lecce: 421; Taranto: 314. The residents outside the region are 7 and 12 from an undefined province.

There Lombardy counts 1,985 cases of positivity to Coronavirus in 24 hours, compared to 20,478 swabs carried out, of which 9.6% was positive. In the last 24 hours they are death 22 people, for a total of 40,131 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic. In ordinary Covid wards they are hospitalized 1,099 people, 32 fewer than yesterday; while the number of hospitalized in intensive therapies (yesterday they were 34).

The new ones Covid infections in Tuscany I am 1,901 on 13,652 tests of which 2,881 molecular swabs and 10,771 rapid tests. The new positives rate is 13.92%. Compared to yesterday there is a significant decrease of over 400 daily positives (there were 2,358 at the previous detection) on almost 3,000 fewer tests performed (there were 16,411 of which 2,938 molecular swabs and 13,473 rapid tests) and with a sharp decrease of 0 , 45 points of the ratio between positives and swabs made (yesterday the rate was 14.37%). THE hospitalized are 501 (21 less than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 2 new ones deaths: 2 men, with an average age of 75.5 years.

In Piedmont have been registered 1,745 infections on the last day.

Today in Abruzzo 1208 new positiveperformed 1883 molecular swabs and 7048 antigen tests, 1 deceased (in the province of Chieti), 325952 recovered (+737), 56899 currently positive (+497), 304 hospitalized in the medical area (+3), 9 in intensive care (unchanged), 56559 in home isolation (+467). The new positives are resident in the provinces of L’Aquila (181), Chieti (408), Pescara (295), Teramo (275), outside the region (16), under investigation (33).

In the last 24 hours they have been identified in Brands 1,127 cases from COVID-19 (255 symptomatic), with 3,775 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a positivity rate of 29.9% (yesterday it was 34.5% with 1,347 cases). There are a total of 144 patients assisted in the hospitals of the Marche (-7) and 17 (+7) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In the intensive therapies there are 4 patients (-1). In the last 24 hours, 4 have been recorded victims. Complete Covid Marche Bulletin

In Calabria out of 5,792 swabs are reported 1.013 new Covid infections: +1,663 healed and 4 dead (for a total of 2,537 deaths). The regional bulletin also records -654 currently positive, -14 hospitalizations (for a total of 226) and finally -1 intensive therapies (for a total of 10).

In Sardinia register today 916 more cases confirmed by positivity to the Coronavirus (of which 774 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 5934 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients hospitalized in the intensive care units there are 8 (same figure as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 272 (+6). 26035 are the cases of home isolation (+107). There are 3 deaths: a 54-year-old woman residing in the province of Sassari; a 68-year-old man, residing in the province of Oristano, and a 79-year-old woman, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.

834 new cases of Coronavirus in Liguria.

THE Covid hospitalized in further decline in the hospitals ofUmbria, 205, nine less on Saturday, four of which, there were five, in resuscitation. It emerges from the updated data of the Region on Sunday 8 May. On the last day they were ascertained 705 new cases, 1,180 healed and one more dead. The current positives are down to 10,466, 476 down. 4,297 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, for a positivity rate of 16.4 percent (15.65 on Saturday).

The Friuli Venezia Giulia counts 443 new Covid infections and one death in the last 24 hours. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 159. The Basilicata reports 364 positives, after the examination of 1,725 ​​swabs (molecular and antigenic). Three deaths. 105 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, two of them in intensive care, at the San Carlo hospital in Potenza. In Molise the new cases are 290, in South Tyrol 197. In Trentino the new cases are 236. The number of patients admitted to hospital rises slightly, where 6 new people were welcomed yesterday; resignations stopped at 4; always 2 patients in resuscitation. In Valle d’Aosta have been registered 38 new positives compared to 62 recovered. The current positives are 1364 of which 27 are hospitalized. No patient is hospitalized in intensive care and there are no deaths that have been 533 in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. The new cases tested in the last 24 hours are 38, the swabs carried out 308.