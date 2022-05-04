Covid Italy: today 47,039 new cases and 152 deaths. The bulletin of May 4th

Rome, 4 May 2022 – They are little more than 47 thousand new cases from Coronavirus in Italy, emerges from bulletin spread from Ministry of Health. Still high the number of dead: 152 new victims are registered today. 335 thousand swabs were carried out (yesterday they were 411 thousand) with a positivity rate that continues to drop, from 15.1% to 14%. The number of patients in resuscitation (+5), while the decline in hospitalizations ordinary (-81).

This morning some good news arrived from the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso), which reports that the hospitalization curve has returned to decline after the ‘Easter effect’. After the brief turnaround, in the week April 26-May 3 the number of hospitalizations it fell by 5.7%. The figure for intensive therapies: in the same period there was a drop of -7.5%. There is still a consistent share, equal to 20%, of patients no vax in resuscitation: they are on average 75 years old and in 100% of cases are affected by other pathologies. A fact that raises concern above all because, from the analysis of the cases present in intensive care, it emerges that mostly elderly and comorbid subjects do not enjoy vaccination protection: precisely those who, on the other hand, are most at risk of serious consequences of Covid.

I’m 47,039 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 62,071. The victims there are 152 instead, one less than yesterday. 335,275 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out (there were 411,047). The positivity rate is 14%, down from yesterday (when it was 15.1%). 371 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 5 more in the balance between income and expenses. There are 42 daily admissions hospitalized in the ordinary wards there are 9,614, or 81 fewer. There are 1,187,070 people currently positive for Covid, 12,890 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,633,911 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,041. The discharged and healed are 15,282,800, an increase of 60,381 compared to yesterday.

Compared to 50,286 swabs carried out, they are 6,471 the new positives (12.8%) in Lombardy. They register 10 new deaths. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 36 (+2), while those in the ordinary wards are 1,190 (+14).

I’m 5,341 the new positives at Covid in Campania, out of 32,463 tests examined. The incidence rate is significantly down by about two and a half points, to 16.45% against 18.94 yesterday. The Bulletin of the Region reports eight new victims of which five in the last 48 hours and three dating back to previous days. There is a slight improvement in the occupancy of the beds, which in the intensive goes down to 42 (-2) and in the hospitalizations to 713 (-9).

Today in the Lazio register 4,759 new cases positive (-294) out of a total of 39,390 swabs, with a positivity rate of 12%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,157. They are reported 15 deaths (+4). Admissions rose (+26, for a total of 1,171), while intensive care remained stable (58, same figure as yesterday).

I’m 4,468 new cases of Coronavirus positivity in Veneto in the last 24 hours, with Padua alone that exceeds 1000. There are about two thousand fewer cases than those recorded yesterday and 65,284 people who are currently in quarantine / isolation. Nine victims of the virus, which raise the total to 14,486. Situation improving on the hospital front with 884 hospitalized in normal wards (-15) and 34 (-1) in intensive care.

Other 4,306 cases in Emilia Romagna based on about 21 thousand swabs. The death toll is heavy: they are indeed 27 the dead. Active cases always remain around 55 thousand, with 97.5% of them in home isolation because they do not require special care. In hospitals there are 32 patients in intensive care (+2), while the positives in the other Covid departments are 1,331 (-38).

I’m 3,131 new cases of Coronavirus in Sicily (yesterday 4,615) compared to 23,880 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,668,936 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 20 deaths (yesterday 21) which bring the total number of victims on the island to 10,646. The number of the currently positive is 116,194 (-570), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 761, of which 42 in intensive care. There are 115,391 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 998,906 (+4292).

Today in Puglia have been registered 3,101 new cases on 20,136 tests and 10 deaths. Currently there are 98,484 positive people. 545 patients are hospitalized in the medical area and 25 are in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases were 1,079,385 compared to 10,633,718 tests performed, 972,582 people recovered and 8,319 those who died.

There are 1,106,846 cases of positivity to Covid in Tuscany, 2,521 more compared to yesterday. Today 3,112 molecular swabs and 16,128 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.1% were positive. On the other hand, 3,704 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.1% were positive. The hospitalized are 592 (-24), of which 25 in intensive care (+3). Today they register 13 new deaths.

THE new positives at Covid in Piedmont I am 2,496 of which 2,212 from antigen tests. The tests carried out are 18,564, with a positive buffer ratio of 13.4%. There are 744 ordinary hospitalizations (- 21 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 15, unchanged compared to yesterday. THE deaths of people diagnosed with Covid are 6.

According to the regional bulletin CalabriaI am 1,594 new infections registered (on 8,182 swabs carried out), 3,404 the new recovered and 5 the dead (for a total of 2,520 deaths). There are also -1,815 currently positive, +6 hospitalizations (for a total of 257) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 15).

I’m 1,553 new cases positive registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 380,040. The balance of patients deceased record 4 new cases and rises to 3,229. The currently positive ones are 56,627 (-459). 126 (+4) patients are hospitalized in the medical area; 11 (-1) in intensive care, while the other 56,290 (-462) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the local health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 3,260 molecular swabs and 8,448 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 13.26%.

In Sardinia register today 1,474 further cases confirmed positive at Covid. A total of 8,499 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units is substantially stable, there are 9 in total (-1). The patients admitted to the medical area, on the other hand, are 283 (-8). They register 5 deaths.

Incidence rate below 700 in Marche. THE cases positives detected in the last 24 hours are 1,347 with a total of 4,727 swabs tested (3,961 new diagnoses and 766 cured in the course) for a positive rate of 34% and a positive incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants of 695.94 against 796.32 yesterday.

There Liguria reports just over a thousand cases, 1,073 to be exact, while in Friuli Venezia Giulia 898 new infections are reported. Second day with new daily Covid cases below one thousand in Umbria, there are 893 in the last 24 hours. 1,164 recorded recovered and one more death from the virus, with currently positives down to 11,157, 272 fewer. Stable, 225, the number of people admitted to hospitals, but the number of places occupied in resuscitation increases to seven, from five. There are 545 new cases of Covid in Basilicata on 2,299 molecular and antigenic buffers. There is also one virus-related death. 112 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which 4 are in intensive care. There are no new deaths from Covid-19 in Trentino in the last 24 hours. Instead, 322 new infections were identified, based on 2,223 swabs. The hospitalized patients are 75 (-3), of which 2 in resuscitation (-1). The laboratories of the Healthcare Company ofSouth Tyrol found 350 new positive cases. There were no new deaths. Patients admitted to normal hospital wards are decreasing (they are 43, five fewer than yesterday), but one patient returns to intensive care, where yesterday there was no hospitalization. The Molise reports 340 new infections. In the last 24 hours in Valle d’Aosta 70 new positives were recorded compared to 40 cured. The current positives are 1,455 of which 27 hospitalized. No patient was admitted to intensive care and no deaths were recorded.