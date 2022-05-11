Covid Italy: today 56,015 new cases 158 deaths. The data of May 10 – Chronicle

Rome, 10 May 2022 – I am 56,015 new cases of Covid e 158 the dead in Italy today according to bulletin spread from Ministry of Health. Yesterday, May 9, they were registered 17,155 cases compared to a few swabs, 126,559 to be exact, e 84 dead. Today 371 thousand swabs were carried out, almost three times those of yesterday, with a positive rate rising, to 15.08%. They decrease hospitalizations (-156) and intensive therapies (-5).

“The numbers still show us a significant circulation of the virus, the pandemic is still ongoing even though we are out of a state of emergency. I appeal to the most fragile people to administer the second booster”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at the conference ‘From the pandemic to the PNRR: how to communicate health to citizens’, underlining precisely “the importance of informing people”. “Mortality – he adds – oscillates between 83, 84, 85 years and, therefore, is linked to people of very advanced age but the booster can save their lives”. According to the latest available data from the Gimbe Foundationjust under 500 thousand people have already received the fourth dose, less than 10% of the audience to which it is currently recommended. “These numbers must necessarily grow in the coming weeks”, reiterates Speranza.

I’m 56,015 new cases of Covid recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours against the 17,155 yesterday and above all the 62,071 infections of last Tuesday. THE tampons 371,221 processed (yesterday 126,559) with the positivity rate rising from 13.5% to 15.1%. THE deaths I’m 158 (yesterday 84). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 164,731. Hospitalizations are decreasing: patients in intensive care they are, in fact, 5 less (yesterday +7), 358 in all, and those in ordinary departments they are 156 less (yesterday +80), down to 8,579 overall. The region with the largest number of cases today is the Lombardy with 9,481 infections, followed by Campania (+6.416), Veneto (+5.719), Lazio (+4.864) and Puglia (+4.114). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,872,618. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 76,824 for a total which rises to 15,624,915. The current positives are 20,783 less, falling overall to 1,082,972. Of these, 1,074,035 are in home isolation.

There Lombardy Report 9,481 new cases of positivity detected in the last 24 hours, e 34 deaths. Here the complete bulletin of Lombardy

The region Campania informs that i positive of the day they are 6,416 on 34,057 tests of which 28,491 antigenic and 5,566 molecular. Six deaths in the last 48 hours; 6 previously deceased but registered yesterday.

The decline in Covid-positive subjects continues Veneto. Despite 5,719 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, today positive subjects are 54,968, compared to 63,094 who were counted on May 5, just five days ago. The patients admitted to the medical area are then 817 (-8), and those in intensive care 40 (-2). Ninefinally, i deaths sign in.

Today in the Lazio on 7,751 molecular swabs and 30,066 antigenic ones for a total of 37,817, are recorded 4,864 new cases positive (+3.102) e 15 deaths (+11). The cases in Rome city are at 2,294. There are 924 hospitalized patients (-16) of which 50 are in intensive care (-3). The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.8%.

Today in Puglia 21,754 tests for Covid-19 infection were recorded and 4,114 new cases, of which 1,445 in the province of Bari. They have also been registered 7 deaths. Currently there are 92,802 positive people, 517 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 30 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,096,731 compared to 10,740,057 tests performed, 995,569 people are cured and 8,360 those who died.

I’m 3,763 new positives in Sicily. I’m 17on the other hand, the deceased people in the last 24 hours, with the total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 10,722. There are 706 hospitalized with symptoms, of which 34 in intensive care, the same number as yesterday. The currently positives are 102,763.

In Tuscany 3,325 new cases positive at Covid. The tests carried out were 20,515, of which 2,742 molecular swabs and 17,773 rapid antigenic swabs, with a rate of new positives of 16.21%, which reaches 72.1% on the first diagnoses. They register 9 deaths.

THE new positives in Piedmont I am 3,261 with a positive / buffer ratio of 13.9%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 619 (-40 compared to yesterday) while hospitalizations in intensive care are 19 (-3). Eight deaths.

Since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak in Emilia Romagna 1,442,456 positive cases were recorded, 2,166 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 21,918 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,192 are molecular and 11,726 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 9.9%. The patients currently hospitalized in intensive care are 38 (+3), while those in the other Covid departments are 1,248 (-12). They register 18 dead.

I’m 2,063 new cases positive for Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 388,718. I’m five the patients deceased with the total rising to 3,253. The currently positive ones are 57,464 (+796 compared to yesterday). 304 patients (-15) are hospitalized in the medical area; 10 (+1) in intensive care, while the other 57,150 (+810) are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 2,881 molecular swabs and 11,054 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 14.8%.

In Calabriato date, the people tested positive for Coronavirus are 372,126, 2,009 more compared to yesterday on 9,523 swabs carried out. Three deaths.

In Sardinia register today 1,797 new cases of Covid e a death. A total of 9,069 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9 (the same number as yesterday) and those in the medical area 273 (+1). People in home isolation drop to 24,882 (-789).

In the last 24 hours they have been identified in Brands 1,731 cases of Covid-19, with 5,160 swabs processed in the diagnostic process and a positivity rate of 33.5% (yesterday it was 37.7% with 580 cases). The cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants has returned to decline, passing from 632.74 to 612.30. They have not been registered victims related to Covid-19: the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 3,868 deaths. A total of 133 patients were assisted in hospitals (-11), with 4 patients in resuscitation (-1).

I’m 1,455 the new positives registered in the last 24 hours in Liguria, compared to 10,071 swabs (2,135 molecular and 7,936 rapid antigen tests). The positivity rate is 14.4%. There are five deaths. The number of hospitalized is decreasing: there are 270, six fewer than yesterday. The number of people in intensive care remains unchanged: there are 16. The positives are 13831, 490 fewer than in the previous 24 hours.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of 10,326 swabs were detected 1,051 new infections, with a positive percentage of 10.18%. Today i deaths from 6 people. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,051.

The number of people currently positive for Covid in continues to drop and are approaching 10 thousand Umbria: they are in fact 10,187, 282 less than on Monday. There are 212 hospitalized patients, two more, with four places occupied in intensive care (unchanged). In the last day, no other deaths from the virus were recorded, while there were 861 new cases. 605 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 2,526 swabs. One death is recorded. 97 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which two are in intensive care. In South Tyrol there are 550 new cases of Covid-19, out of 3,131 swabs processed, and three deaths. There was a slight decrease in the number of patients admitted to hospital: 42 in normal wards (85 fewer than yesterday) and 3 in intensive care (one fewer). Today’s bulletin of Trentino fortunately it does not record deaths due to Covid-19, instead there are 426 positive cases. The Molise reports 273 new infections. In the last 24 hours in Valle d’Aosta 92 new positives compared to 81 cured. The current positives are 1,336 of which 31 are hospitalized. On the other hand, one patient was admitted to intensive care. There are no deaths.