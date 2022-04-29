Covid Italy: today 58,161 new cases and 133 deaths – Chronicle

Rome, April 29, 2022 – I am 58,861 new cases of contagion e 133 the dead in Italy today according to bulletin spread from Ministry of Health. Yesterday, April 28, almost 70,000 new ones were registered contagions and 131 dead. Swabs are still decreasing, today 381,239 were carried out against 441,526 yesterday, but the positivity rate also follows them, which drops from 15.7% to 15.4%. The decline in hospitalizations with symptoms (-134) and resuscitation (-11) continues.

It gives us a more complete picture of the situation in Italy on weekly report of the control room, released byHigher Institute of Health (Iss). First, it goes up theincidence weekly at national level: 699 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last survey period (22-28 April) against 675 in the previous period (15-21 April). L’transmissibility index calculated on symptomatic cases, on the other hand, it remains substantially stable at 0.93 (reference period 6-19 April). TheRt calculated on cases with hospitalization, it is always below the epidemic threshold and stands at 0.93. Meanwhile, the pressure on hospitals: the employment rate is decreasing both in the intensive therapies (3.8% vs 4.2%) than in ordinary departments (15.6% vs 15.8%). The cases detected through the tracking activity (13% vs 12%), the appearance of symptoms (40% vs 41%) and also screening activities (47%, data unchanged) were stable. Three Regions are classified a high risk due to multiple resilience alerts; 11 Regions / PPAA are classified a moderate risk; the remaining Regions / PPAAs are classified as low risk. Nineteen Regions / PPAAs report at least one single resilience alert; 4 Regions / PAs report multiple resilience alerts.

Meanwhile, yesterday the amendment to the decree law of 24 March was approved which establishes the new rules for the use of indoor masks. The solution adopted by the government was a compromise between the more cautious and the more open-minded line: yes to the extension, but only in some places. Where and for how long? Here’s everything you need to know about the new rules

I’m 58,861 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 69,204. The victims they are instead 133, a slight increase compared to the 131 recorded yesterday. They are 381.239 i tampons molecular and antigenic carried out, yesterday they were 441,526. The rate of positivity it is 15.4%, slightly down from 15.7% yesterday. 371 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 11 less in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 38. I hospitalized in the ordinary departments they are still below 10 thousand: they are 9,942, or 134 less. The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 7,631 infections, followed by Campania (+6,662), Veneto (+6,121), Lazio (+5,595) and Emilia Romagna (+5,379). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,409,183. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 60,951 (55,773 yesterday) for a total that rises to 14,998,689. The currently positives are 1,689 less (yesterday +14,130), reaching a total of 1,247,117. Of these, 1,236,804 are in home isolation.

I’m 7,631 new cases of Covid in Lombardy, compared to 59,522 swabs carried out, of which 12.8% was positive. In the last 24 hours they are 26 people died, for a total of 39,915 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized is decreasing: 34 are in intensive care, 1 less than yesterday; in ordinary Covid wards 1,233, 28 less than 24 hours ago.

THE positive of the day they are 6,662 in Campania, detected against 34,488 tests processed. 5,944 antigen tests (out of 26,635 performed) and 718 molecular swabs (out of 7,853) gave positive results. THE deceased I am seven, including four in the last 48 hours and three previously dead but recorded yesterday. There are 726 hospitalized in inpatient beds and 40 patients in intensive care.

I’m 6,121 new infections from Coronavirus in Veneto and register 11 dead. In Veneto hospitals 634 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 in intensive care, while in community hospitals there are 120 positive patients.

Today in the Lazio on 7,525 molecular swabs and 25,795 antigenic swabs for a total of 33,320 swabs, 5,595 new positive cases (-756) and are 11 deaths (-5). The cases in Rome city are at 2,599. Hospitalizations (-8) and intensive care (-4) are decreasing. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.7%.

I’m 5,379 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 21,017 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, the new cases of Covid-19 in Emilia Romagna. The hospitalizations are essentially stable while today there are others seven deaths. This is the situation today in hospitals: in intensive care there are 34 (-2) patients; in the other wards there are 1,359 (+7) patients. Active cases break through 60 thousand (about 700 more since yesterday), of which almost 98% in home isolation because they do not require hospital treatment.

Today in Puglia 23,955 tests have been recorded for Covid-19 infection and 4,223 new cases1,490 in the province of Bari. They have also been registered 2 deaths. Currently there are 105,118 positive people, 558 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 27 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,062,351 compared to 10,526,882 tests performed, 948,975 people recovered and 8,258 those who died.

In Tuscany I am 3,639 new cases Covid, which bring the total to 1,094,630 since the start of the pandemic. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,033,174 (94.4% of total cases). Today 3,804 molecular swabs and 18,806 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.1% were positive. On the other hand, 4,837 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.2% were positive. The currently positive are 51,614 today, + 4.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 655 (-14), of which 21 in intensive care (-2). Today they register 8 new deaths.

I’m 3,462 new cases of Coronavirus in Sicily (yesterday 4,106) compared to 25,118 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,564,301 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 19 deaths (yesterday 20) which bring the total number of victims on the island to 10,568. The number of the currently positive is 122,198 (-2,463), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 826, of which 48 in intensive care. There are 121,324 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 975,716 (+6,449).

THE new positives in Piedmont I am 3,402 with a positive / buffer ratio of 11.2%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 773 (-12 compared to yesterday) while hospitalizations in intensive care are 19 (-2). Six deaths.

I’m 2,160 new cases positive for Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 372,307. The balance of patients deceased record 5 new cases and rises to 3,213. The currently positive ones are 56,323 (+746 compared to yesterday). 327 patients (+11) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (-1) in intensive care, while the other 55,987 (+736) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the local health authorities. In the last 24 hours, 4,166 molecular swabs and 9,904 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 15.35%.

Active cases of Covid down in Calabria in the last 24 hours. THE new infections I am 1,834with a positivity rate of 20.33% (yesterday 20.19%), and are registered four victims (2,495). The healed, however, exceed the new cases and are 2,840. The active cases, therefore, are 85,670 (-1,010) and the isolates at home 85,366 (-1,006). The number of people admitted to the medical area decreased by 5 (286) while those in intensive care increased by 1 (18).

The cumulative incidence rate drops to 805.24 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday it was 833.15, down from the day before) in Marche. They have been registered 1,735 new positives in the last 24 hours, which represent 40.1% of the 4,324 diagnostic swabs, out of a total of 5,258 swabs.

In Sardinia register today 1,686 further cases confirmed positivity. A total of 8,862 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 13 (+1) while those in the medical area are 303 (-13). There are 28,888 cases of home isolation (+9). They register 3 deaths.

On the last day they were recorded 1,142 new positives911 healed e 3 new deaths in Umbria. The currently positive at Covid grow for the second day, now 12,721, 228 more than yesterday. The hospitalized patients were essentially stable, 213 (+1), four in resuscitation, unchanged. 5,917 molecular swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 19.3% (it was 24.8% on Thursday and 18.4% on the same day last week).

There Liguria reports 1,334 new positives detected in the last 24 hours. In Friuli Venezia Giulia 942 new infections were detected on 10,682 swabs. The victims are 4. 630 positives have emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 2,728 swabs (molecular and antigenic). There were also 4 deaths and another 574 recoveries. 109 people (+8) are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, none of whom are in intensive care. No deaths in the past 24 hours in Trentino, where the new positive cases are 439. In hospitals there are 75 hospitalized patients, of which 4 in resuscitation. The Molise reports 407 new infections. In South Tyrol there are 358 new cases of Covid-19 out of 2,889 swabs processed yesterday. No person has died for a total of 1,463 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing, 39 in normal wards (-4) and one in intensive care. In Valle d’Aosta 82 new positives, the total therefore becomes 34,975 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the regional bulletin. The current positives are 1,501. Among these, none in intensive care and 21 hospitalized. Total deaths remain at 533.