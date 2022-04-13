Covid Italy today: 62,037 new cases. Bulletin of April 13, 2022 region by region

Rome, April 13, 2022 – There are just over 62 thousand new ones contagions from Sars-Cov 2 in Italy: the Covid bulletin widespread today from the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection with the update on the epidemic of Coronavirus. The curve of the cases daily fluctuates: yesterday the new ones positive they exceeded 80 thousand after the usual decline on Monday. Today the number falls again. All in all, the trend is stable, as is the positivity rate (14.8%). The number of vits remains hightime: 155 those recorded in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 169). In decline hospitalizations (-41) and intensive therapies (-14).

While the experts are discussing new variants and the fourth dose, the bulletin shows a renewed attention in the perspective of the holidays (family doctors fear an ‘Easter effect’ on infections) and in a context of progressive easing of the measures. The date of the stop at indoor masks seems to be wavering: the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza postpone any decision to the end of April but in the meantime remember that the masks are “essential”.

Covid: Yesterday’s data. Bulletin of April 12

Summary

There are 62,037 new ones contagions from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, compared to 419,995 tampons. Yesterday there were 83,643, out of 563,018 tests. Stable at 14.8% on rate of positivity. 449 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, (yesterday 463) 14 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,166, (yesterday 10,207) or 41 less than yesterday. The people currently positive for Covid are 1,227,858, 887 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 15,467,395 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,187. The discharged and healed are 14,078,350, an increase of 63,318 compared to yesterday.

They were detected 8,723 new infections from Covid-19 in Lombardy. The victims are 15. Covid Lombardia: today’s complete bulletin

In Veneto nearly 7,000 new contagions (exactly 6,978) in the last 24 hours. Few variations in hospital numbers: i hospitalizations in the medical area they are 903 (-16), 48 (+4) in the intensive therapies. Covid Veneto: all today’s numbers

Today in the Lazioout of 8,451 molecular swabs and 35,454 antigenic swabs for a total of 43,905 swabs, 6,625 new cases positive (-2,431). The cases in Rome city are at 3,171. I am 16 i deaths (-1). The number of hospitalized patients is growing (1,191, +7 compared to yesterday), while intensive care remains stable (71, the same figure as yesterday). The ratio of positives to swabs is 15%.

I’m 6,279 the positives of the day in Campania, detected against 37,125 tests processed. 5,486 antigen tests (out of 27,317 performed) and 793 molecular swabs (out of 9,808) gave positive results. THE deceased there are nine, of which six in the last 48 hours and three previously died but recorded yesterday. There are 696 hospitalized for Covid in inpatient beds and 30 patients in intensive care.

I’m 5,407 the new positives in Emilia Romagna out of a total of 24,748 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made rises to 22.1%.

Covid Emilia-Romagna: all data as of April 13

The new cases positive to Covid in the last 24 hours are 4.011. Compared to yesterday there are another 14 dead. Hospitalizations are down: 36 fewer than yesterday, 3 fewer in intensive care. Covid Toscana, the complete bulletin

Today in Puglia register 3.902 new cases from Covid and eight deaths. Currently there are 104,240 positive people, 627 are hospitalized in non-critical area and 36 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 987,280 compared to 10,134,523 tests performed. 874,932 people recovered and 8,108 died.

In Sicily register 3,764 new infected Covid and 27 dead, which make the total cases rise to 1,037,043 and the victims to 10,309. There are 944 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 59 in intensive care, 3 on the day. The swabs carried out today are 26,733, with a positive rate of 14%.

I’m 3,680 the new infected compared to 27,751 swabs processed in the last 24 hours in Piedmont. There are 6 victims, so the death toll rises to 13,256.

The people who tested positive for Covid today are 2,002 in Calabria, bringing the total count to 325,745. 9,492 swabs were performed (positivity rate: 21.1%). There are also 1,328 healed and 3 dead (for a total of 2,408 deaths). As regards the situation in hospitals, hospitalizations are decreasing (-14, for a total of 329 beds occupied) and also intensive care (-2, for a total of 15).

In Sardinia I am 1,790 new cases confirmed positive at Covid. A total of 9,716 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, according to the latest update of the Region, which reports another death. Patients admitted to the wards of intensive care there are 25, the same number as yesterday, while those in the medical area are 350, eight more. There are 29,494 people in home isolation, 698 fewer than yesterday.

I’m 1,723 new cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency to 339,710. Six deaths. There are 313 patients (-2 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the hospital in the medical area and 13 (+2) in intensive care, while the other 44,701 (+109) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3,909 molecular swabs and 9,690 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 12.67%.

In Liguria have been identified 1,563 new cases of positivity today. 9,915 swabs were performed. Compared to yesterday there are 3 other deaths.

They were detected 1,373 new cases on 7,522 swabs in Umbria. The region also reports one death, the first in two days with no new casualties.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia have been identified 1,076 new cases coronavirus: 379 new infections were detected on 4,827 molecular swabs, with a positivity rate of 7.85%. Furthermore, 5,699 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 697 cases (12.23%) were detected. Three people are hospitalized in intensive carewhile patients hospitalized in other departments they drop to 146. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 50-59 (18.59%), 40-49 (15.89%) and to follow the 30-39 (13.29%). Today there are 7 deathsso the total number amounts to 4,958.

In the Marche have been detected 1.071 new positive. Covid Marche, all today’s data

The contagion curve is stable with 609 new cases compared to 2,846 swabs processed in Basilicata. 93 people are hospitalized, 667 recoveries have been ascertained in the last 24 hours with the number of currently positive ones continuing to decline slightly. There are also 4 other victims. Still no deaths and 96 new positive cases at Covid-19 in Valle d’Aosta. Trentino counts 429 new infections today, while South Tyrol he registered 432 and no deaths. Infections also rise in Molise: 446 new cases of positivity in the last 24 hours.