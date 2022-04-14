Covid Italy: today 64,951 new cases. The bulletin of April 14 from the regions

Rome, April 14, 2022 – They are just under 65 thousand new infections in Italy today according to the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The contagion curve is essentially stable, albeit slightly up compared to yesterday, +2,914 (here all figures as of April 13). Stable, but the number of victims is high: they are 149 new deaths (155 yesterday). The ratio between new infections and swabs performed remains unchanged, still at 14.8%.

Summary

In the morning the data of the Gimbe Foundation concerning the monitoring independent of the epidemic Covid carried out in Italy from 6 to 12 April. In the last 7 days a slow decline in infections (-6.5%), ordinary hospitalizations, on the other hand, remained stable (-0.4%) e intensive care (-1.7%), down the deaths (-11.4%), but the circulation of the virus it still remains very high. Gimbe confirms how indispensable it is still avoid gatheringsas well as use the indoor masks.

In week 6-12 April a percentage increase of new cases in 6 Regions (from + 2.9% in Emilia-Romagna to + 27.4% in Valle D’Aosta) and a reduction in 15 (from -0.8% in Lombardy to -20.1% in Basilicata) . Stable hospitalizations, with reference both to the occupation of beds in the medical area with (10,207 against 10,246), and in intensive care (from 471 to 463). They return below one thousand i dead: 929, with an average of 133 per day compared to 150 the previous week. The currently positive they are 1,228,745 against 1,274,388 of the previous week, while the people in home isolation 1,218,075 compared to 1,263,671 of the survey of the previous period.

Today in Italy have been registered 64,951 new cases compared to 438,375 swabs performed. The rate of positivity is stable, the figure is the same as yesterday: 14.8%. The hospitalizations, overall they are 10,075, -91 compared to yesterday. Down even the intensive therapies, in total the number of beds occupied are 420, 29 less. THE deaths I am 149 (yesterday 155): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 161,336. THE healed there are 65,664, while for the currently positive there is a decrease of 196 units for a total of 1,227,662. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 15,533,012.

With 71,410 swabs carried out it is 8,780 the number of new positives to the Coronavirus registered in Lombardy, with a positive rate down to 12.2% (yesterday it was 12.9%). The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing in intensive care (-2.38) and in wards (-24). I’m 25 the deaths which bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,540.

Today the Lazio Report 7,200 new infections from Covid-19 e 8 deaths. The cases in Rome city are at 3,450. 8,729 molecular swabs and 35,397 antigenic swabs were performed, for a total of 44,126. The positivity rate is 16.3%. The number of hospitalized patients is increasing (+13) while the figure for intensive care remains stable. The Rt value returns below 1 (0.93) and there is a tendency for a slight decline in cases.

In the last 24 hours they are 6,861 new cases of positivity in Veneto. They also register 13 dead. The figure for currently positive subjects rises again, 78,515 (+719). On the other hand, the situation of hospital numbers is improving, with 884 Covid patients hospitalized in the medical area (-19), and 43 (-5) in intensive care.

Other 6,627 new cases of Covid-19 emerged in Campania from the analysis of 37,067 tests, so the incidence rate rises to 17.87%. There are 12 new ones deaths registered in today’s bulletin, 9 in the last 48 hours, 3 previously but registered yesterday. There are 30 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 698 those hospitalized in hospital wards.

I’m 5,197 new cases of coronaviruses registered today in Puglia out of 31,920 daily tests performed (the incidence is 16.2%). The victims have been 14while of the 103,266 people currently positive, 614 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 36 in intensive care.

In Emilia Romagna are reported 5,069 new cases of contagion e 21 deaths. 24,481 swabs were processed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,396 were molecular and 12,085 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.7%, well above the national average. Both hospitalizations (-4) and intensive care (-7) are decreasing.

The new positive cases at Covid in Tuscany Today I am 4.122. There are 783 hospitalized (26 fewer than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 fewer). Today they register 11 new deaths.

Other 3,803 new cases of contagion today in Piedmont. The processed swabs are 30,970 with a positivity rate of 12.3%. The number of people admitted to ordinary care units is on the rise, rising to 710 (+9), while the number of people admitted to intensive care is down to 19. Two deaths of today.

The new positives in Sicily I am 3,747 (yesterday they were 3,764) compared to 27,431 processed swabs, which brings the positivity rate to 13.6%. In the region today they are registered 19 deaths (yesterday they were 27). The cured are 6,436 and the currently positive registers a decrease of 2,038 units, reaching a total number of 140,387. The number of hospitalizations in the ordinary wards is 934, there are 53 hospitalizations in intensive care with 1 new admission. There are 139,400 people in home isolation.

They have been identified 2,032 new cases of Covid-19 ascertained in Abruzzo. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular buffers (3,181) and antigenic buffers (10,715), is equal to 14.62%. Four deaths: the death toll rises to 3,149. The overall hospitalizations remained almost unchanged, but those in intensive care still increased. The currently positive are 45,589 (+562): 310 patients (-3) are hospitalized in the medical area and 14 (+1) are in intensive care, while the other 45,265 (+564) are in home isolation. The healed are 293,003 (+1,465). The total number of cases ascertained from the beginning of the emergency to date rises to 341,741.

In the last 24 hours they have been detected 1,894 cases of Coronavirus in Marche, on 4,669 swabs processed in the diagnostic course and with a positive rate of 40.6%. They register 5 victims.

I’m 1,837 new infections register in Calabria, out of 8,935 swabs carried out. With i 4 dead today the death toll rises to 2,412. The currently positive figure is growing (+332), as is that of hospitalizations (+1 compared to yesterday, for a total of 330 beds occupied) and, finally, there is a slight decrease in intensive care (-2, for a total of 13 ).

In Sardinia I am 1,711 new cases confirmed positive at Covid, of which 1,467 diagnosed with antigen test. A total of 10,139 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Others are worth mentioning six deaths. There are 23 patients admitted to intensive care units, two fewer than yesterday, while those in the medical area are 338, twelve fewer.

I’m 1,581 new positives in Liguria compared to 10,576 tests (2,202 molecular swabs and 8,374 antigenic tests) for a positivity rate of 14.9%, in line with the national figure. The total of positive cases, excluding cured and deceased, is 17,908, 248 more than yesterday. The number of hospitalized people is increasing by 5: 298. Intensive care units are decreasing by one unit compared to yesterday and today there are 9. In home isolation there are 17,287 people, 67 fewer than yesterday. The deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 5,228, today no deaths are reported.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total number of 12,669 swabs were detected 1,229 new infections. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care (stable figure), while 150 patients are hospitalized in other departments (+4 compared to yesterday). As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 50-59 (17.66%), 40-49 (16.60%) and then 30-39 (13.02 %). Today is recorded a deaththus the total number of victims amounts to 4,959.

1,175 new cases have been identified in Umbria in the last 24 hours. In Basilicata today there are 658 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths. L’South Tyrol records 492 new cases and no deaths. Another 463 new positives in Trentino and 2 deaths, while the Molise records 387 new infections. There Valle d’Aosta instead it does not report any deaths for the eighth consecutive day, while the new daily cases are 97.