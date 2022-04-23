Covid Italy today: 70,520 infections, hospitalizations down, 143 deaths. The data region by region

Rome, 23 April 2022 – Covidin the bulletin today 23 April on the trend ofepidemic in Italy it records 70,520 new infectionsslightly down on yesterday (73,212). Deaths too, 143 (yesterday they were 202), while i 61,778 healed. The data relating to intensive therapies (-2) and to ordinary hospitalizations (-162).

Meanwhile the report of the Iss – Higher Institute of Health – calculated that in the last week the percentage of reinfections from Covid out of the total number of reported cases it is equal to 4.5%, in increase compared to the previous week in which the percentage was 4.4%.

I’m 70,520 the newly infected in the last 24 hours, slightly down compared to yesterday (73,212). And the deaths, 143 (yesterday they were 202), bringing the total death toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 162,609. While the healed are 61,778. In the face of 421.533 swabs made (yesterday 437.193), on rate of positivity remains stable at 16.7%. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The data relating to intensive therapies (-2) and ai ordinary hospitalizations (-162). I’m 136,564,623 the doses of vaccine administered in total.

With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 16,079,209. Currently the positives I am 1,232,229 (+9,107), 1,221,906 people in home isolation.

I’m 8,516 new infections in Lombardy (yesterday 9,195), in the last 24 hours, compared to 60,379 swabs carried out, out of a total of 36,334,504 since the beginning of the emergency. They’ve been there in the last 24 hours 43 deaths (yesterday 36), bringing the total number of victims in the region to 39,791. There are 1,178 people hospitalized with symptoms in Lombardy, 37 of whom are in intensive care, while 158,987 subjects are in home isolation. The healed / discharged since the beginning of the emergency are 2,518,005 (+7,119). The currently positives in total are 160,202 (+1,353).

I’m 8,161 new cases of Covid-19 emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 36,599 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region they are included 11 new deaths, 7 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 4 occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. In Campania there are 37 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 709 those hospitalized in hospital wards.

I’m 7,071 (270 less than yesterday) i new positives to Covid-19 in the Lazio Region, out of a total of 44,566 swabs carried out. This was announced in a note by the Regional Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato. THE deaths of the last 24 hours I’m 14 (six fewer than yesterday), while 1,143 hospitalized (-2 compared to yesterday), of which 68 in intensive care (-2). The ratio between positives and swabs is 15.8%, while the cases in Rome city are 3,222.

Stable numbers of the Covid trend in the last 24 hours in Veneto: I am 6,984 new infections (yesterday there were 6,900), and 8 victims. The Covid bulletin of the Region reports it. The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,631,161, that of deaths to 14,388. The current positives grew slightly, 75,318 (+205). In hospitals, hospitalizations in non-critical areas are decreasing, 864 (-27), almost stable, 35 (+1) those in intensive care.

Today in Puglia 27,475 tests have been recorded for Covid-19 infection and 6,109 new cases. They have also been registered 9 deaths. Currently there are 104,335 positive people, 577 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 34 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,036,240 compared to 10,389,472 tests performed, 923,685 people recovered and 8,220 those who died.

The circulation of Coronavirus in Emilia-Romagna is still sustained: in the last 24 hours, in fact, they have been identified 5,009 cases of positivity, based on over 22 thousand swabs. In intensive care there are 37 patients (the same number as yesterday), while the positives in the other covid wards are 1,422 (-7). There are still seven deaths, all over 77 years of age.

I’m 4,944 new cases of Coronavirus in Sicily (yesterday 5076) compared to 27,936 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,427,242 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 14 deaths (yesterday 27) which bring the total number of victims on the island to 10,479. The number of currently positive in Sicily is 117,274 (-2762), while 827 people were hospitalized with symptoms, of which 49 in intensive care. There are 116,398 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 955,737 (+8207).

In Tuscany there are 1,075,465 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,270 more compared to yesterday (1,166 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,104 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,012,948 (94.2% of total cases). THE 684 are hospitalized (25 less than yesterday), including 19 in intensive care (stable). Today they register 3 new deaths.

I’m 3,951 new infections from Coronavirus recorded in Piedmont over the last 24 hours.

Today in Abruzzo 2,660 new positives, 2,938 molecular swabs and 11,574 antigen tests performed, 3 deceased (1 in the province of L’Aquila, 1 in the province of Chieti, 1 in the province of Teramo), 304,984 recovered (+1,020), 52,235 currently positive (+1636), 319 hospitalized in the medical area (-3), 13 in intensive care (+3), 51,903 in home isolation (+1,636).

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, they are 2,362 new infections registered (out of 10,148 swabs carried out), +2,281 recovered and 5 deaths (for a total of 2,465 deaths). The bulletin also records +76 currently positive, +1 hospitalizations (for a total of 283) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 17).

The cumulative rate of incidence in the Marche continues to rise, reaching 816.77 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday 798.19), compared to 2,063 new positives to the

Covid in the last day, which represent 43.2% of the 4,775 diagnostic swabs, out of a total of 5,474 swabs.

THE new cases ascertained in Sardinia there are 1,875 (- 307), of which 1,635 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 10,064 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate that fell from 21.1% to 18.6.

THE new cases in Liguria there are 1,600 compared to 10,036 antigenic and molecular tests for a positivity rate of 15.94%. The total number of positive cases is 18,127, 48 fewer than yesterday. They go up the hospitalized is slightly: 310, three more than yesterday. Intensive classes are stable, they are 15. There are 17,169 people in home isolation, 151 more than yesterday. Still four deceased.

In Umbria, in 24 hours, Covid patients in resuscitation have doubled, from four on Friday 22 April to eight on Saturday 23, according to daily data from the Region. Overall, there was one less hospitalization, 235 in all, while there were no other deaths on the last day. Slightly increasing i daily cases, 1,474, emerged from the analysis of 6,680 swabs (1,185 molecular and 5,495 antigenic), with an increasing positivity rate, to 22.06 percent (it was 18.4 yesterday). The currently positive are 12,846 (299 more) and 1,175 healed.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia registered in the last 24 hours 1,188 new cases and 4 deaths from Covid-19.

In Basilicata I am 901 new cases of infection from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 3,354 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and 3 deaths are recorded for Covid-19. In Molise the infections were within 24 hours 498. The Trentino even today there are no deaths from Covid. This was reported in today’s bulletin by the provincial health services company. THE new cases I am 421. In South Tyrol 353 new cases, in Valle d’Aosta the new positives are 110.