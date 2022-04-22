Covid Italy: today 73,212 infections and over 200 deaths. The bulletin of April 22

Rome, April 22, 2022 – I am 73,212 new infections in the last 24 hours in Italy according to the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The contagion curve is essentially stable: yesterday 75,020 cases were identified (here all the data of 21 April). The number of swabs performed (437.193 against 446.180 yesterday) and the positive rate (16.7% against 16.8% yesterday) are stable. On the other hand, i hospitalizations (-155) and the intensive therapies (-4). The data of deaths daily remains high, with 202 new victims.

Summary

Meanwhile, the weekly monitoring of the control room, released byHigher Institute of Health (Iss). In the reference period (15-21 April) there is a decrease in theincidence at the national level: it stands at 675 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants against 717 in the previous week. Among the regions only theAbruzzo it has an incidence higher than 1000 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (1040.5), followed by Basilicata (841.3) andUmbria (838.4). One autonomous region / province is classified at high risk for Covid, 6 are at moderate risk, the remaining are classified at low risk based on resilience alerts.

In addition, the transmissibility index during the last survey period (23 March-5 April): the average Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases was just below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.96. L’Rt hospital (based on cases with hospitalization), on the other hand, remained substantially stable and stood at 0.91 on 12 April.

As regards the situation in hospitals, monitoring signals a slight rise in hospitalizations And intensive therapies stable. The national employment rate in medical areas rises to 15.8% (April 21) against 15.6% on April 14. The ICU employment rate is stable at 4.2%. There are 13 regions that exceed the alert threshold of 15% for hospitalizations in ordinary wards, in the lead is Umbria with 37.5%. No region exceeds the 10% alert threshold for revives.

Finally, the percentage of Covid cases detected through the activity remains unchanged tracking of positive contacts: 12%, same figure as in the previous period. The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is also stable at 41%, as is that of cases diagnosed through screening activities (47%).

I’m 73,212 the newly infected from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, slightly down compared to yesterday (75,020), while the deaths, 202 (yesterday they were 166). And compared to 437,193 swabs carried out (yesterday 446,180), the positivity rate remains almost stable 16.7% (-0.1%). The data relating to intensive therapies (-4) and ai hospitalizations ordinary (-155). The discharged / healed are 73,233 (yesterday 59,916), for a total of 14,622,593, while the currently positive ones grow by 309 units (yesterday +15,913) rising to 1,223,122; of these, 1,212,635 are in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 16,008,181 people have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus, while the total number of victims is 162,466.

Compared to 65,635 swabs carried out, they are 9,195 the new positives (14%) in Lombardy. There are 36 new deaths. Patients in resuscitation are slightly down (-2), while hospitalizations in ordinary wards are increasing (+7).

In Campania they registered 8,745 positives to the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours (7,964 to the antigen test and 881 to the molecular swab), data that take into account the update on the quarantine and isolation measures of the Ministry of Health. I’m 10 deaths, 3 of which occurred previously but registered yesterday. The processed swabs are 38,552 of which 30,335 antigenic and 8,217 molecular tests. There are 581 intensive care beds available, 39 of which are occupied, while 3,160 hospital beds (including Covid beds and private offer) of which 737 are occupied.

Today in the Lazio out of 9.025 molecular swabs and 35.849 antigenic swabs, for a total of 44.874 swabs, 7,341 new positive cases (-861 compared to yesterday). The cases in Rome city are at 3,864. I’m 20 deaths (+3, the figure includes some recoveries). The number of hospitalized patients is down: they are 1,145, 30 less than the previous day. 71 intensive care (+2) and 6,921 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs drops to 16.3%.

Data still down on the front of infections from Covid in Veneto. I’m 6.900 those identified in the last 24 hours, about 500 fewer than yesterday. Padua, with 1436 positives, is the province where the highest number of cases are recorded. The number of hospitalized in normal wards decreases, 891 (-10) and also that of those hospitalized in intensive care, 34 (-2). Eleven deathsfor a total of 14,380 since the beginning of the pandemic.

20.08% of the 28,893 tests processed in Puglia to ascertain the coronavirus infection gave a positive result. It is about 5,803 new cases contagion most of which detected in the province of Bari where there are 2,025 more covid patients than yesterday. Currently positive are 103,579 of which 581 hospitalized in non-critical area (-8) and 35 in intensive care (-2). I’m 9 the victims which bring the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,210.

In Emilia-Romagna 5,486 more positives compared to yesterday, out of a total of 23,599 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,112 are molecular and 11,487 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 23.2%. Hospitalizations (+10) and intensive care (+4) are on the rise. I’m 18 the victimsfor a total of 16,525 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There Sicily record 5,076 new cases of contagion (yesterday 5,079) on 29,298 swabs (17.32%) e 30 deaths. Hospitalizations are decreasing (-43) while the situation is stable in resuscitation.

There are 1,071,195 cases of Coronavirus positivity in Tuscany, 4,464 more compared to yesterday. Today 4,243 molecular swabs and 21,064 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 17.6% were positive. There are 709 hospitalized (-35 compared to yesterday), of which 19 in intensive care (-6). Today they register 25 new deaths.

In Piedmont the new positives I am 4.007 with a positive / swab percentage of 11.3% on 35,521 tests performed. Both hospitalizations and intensive care are on the rise: ordinary hospitalizations are 810 in total (+4), those in intensive care 24 (+2). The deaths in the last 24 hours I am 6.

In Abruzzo I am 2,633 new cases positive recorded today, bringing the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 357,745. The balance of patients deceased record 6 new cases. The currently positive are 50,599 (+795 compared to yesterday). 322 patients (-4 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 10 (-1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 50,267 (+800 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 2,856 molecular swabs and 11,072 antigen tests were performed. Although the number of swabs performed is substantially unchanged, the positivity rate rises from 16.93% to 18.9%.

I’m 2,479 new infections register in Calabria on 9,799 swabs carried out. They are reported 11 dead in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,460 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The bulletin also records +977 currently positive, -10 hospitalizations (for a total of 282) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 17).

In Sardinia are reported 2,182 new cases of positivity and others 10 dead. A total of 10,303 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The number (17) of patients in resuscitation is stable, while those in the medical area are 309, sixteen fewer than yesterday. There are 29,645 people in home isolation, 115 more.

The cumulative incidence rate still goes up in Marche which reaches 798.19 out of 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday 782.73), compared to 2,154 new cases in 24 hours. The percentage of positives also rose, 46.3% of the 4,648 diagnostic swabs out of a total of 5,464 swabs. They register 2 deaths.

It goes up the rate of positivity in Liguria which now stands at 17.65%. THE new cases in fact they are 1,816 compared to 10,285 between antigenic tests and molecular swabs. The current positives are 18,175, 414 more than yesterday. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing and today they are 307, 13 fewer than yesterday. In the ICU there are 14 patients (-1). There have been 5,224 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The last 4 reported today refer to January 2022 and yesterday.

Still a decline in Covid hospitalizations in Umbria, now 236 (-17), with 4 places occupied in resuscitation (-1). No new ones are reported dead. On the last day they emerged 1,324 new positives, with the currently positives still slightly rising and now at 12,547 (+246). 7,179 molecular swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 18.4% (it was 16.9 the previous day).

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia have been detected 1,197 new infections on 5,162 molecular swabs and 6,715 antigenic swabs. The people admitted to intensive care are 8 (+2), while the patients hospitalized in other departments are 160 (+1). Today i deaths from 2 people, so the total number of deaths amounts to 4,975.

867 positives emerged in Basilicata after the examination of 3,013 swabs. One death and another 539 healings were also recorded. 92 people (-4) are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which three (stable data) in intensive care. In Trentino there are no deaths, while the new cases are 481. There are 68 hospitalized patients, of which 3 in resuscitation. The Molise records 458 new cases every day. In South Tyrol 420 new cases of Covid-19 were detected on 3,211 processed swabs. One person died for a total of 1,459 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to yesterday, there are two fewer covid patients admitted to ordinary wards, for a total of 38, to which must be added an intensive care hospitalization. In Valle d’Aosta 100 new positives have been identified, the total therefore becomes 34,415 since the beginning of the pandemic. The current positives are 1,413, including none in intensive care and 22 hospitalized. There was no death, the death toll remains at 529.