Covid Italy: today 87,940 infections and 186 deaths. Bulletin of April 27 – Chronicle

Rome, April 27, 2022 – I am 87,940 new cases daily in Italy according to bulletin spread from Ministry of Health. Yesterday, April 26, there were just under 30 thousand. The surge in cases is partly due to the greater number of swabs: today 554,526 were carried out against 182,675 yesterday, with a positivity rate that, although slowly, continues to drop (15.9%). On the other hand, the number of deaths rises: the bulletin reports 186 new victims. Good news on the hospital front: downhill hospitalizations (-173) and the number of Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care drops below 400 for the first time in more than 5 months.

Summary

In the meantime, the long-awaited date, May 1st, which marks the end of the era, is getting closer and closer Green Pass and the expiry of the obligation to mask – in some places. “The mask will remain mandatory on public transport, in RSA and hospitals, in theaters and cinemas but not in commercial establishments and not even in the workplace”, says the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa. “It will certainly be an unrestricted summer.”

Green pass and masks at work: the rules from 1 May

As for the current situation, Costa explains that “the numbers are still high” and “unfortunately the number of victims will be the last to go down”, “but fortunately the pressure on hospitals is under control, and this is the fact that we must monitor every day “. According to the latest data fromAgenas, employment in non-critical departments is stable at 16% nationwide, up from 32% a year ago. On a daily level, the employment rate of intensive care units is also stable, at 4%. “The goal cannot be zero contagion – concludes the undersecretary – the goal is to achieve coexistence with the virus, a coexistence that allows ordinary management”.

I’m 87,940 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours in Italy e 186 the dead. In total the victims rise to 163,113 and the total cases to 16,279,754. Since yesterday, 554,526 have been carried out tampons, with a positivity rate of 15.85%. The number of hospitalized patients is slightly down: -173 hospitalizations ordinary, -15 in intensive care. In total, there are 10,155 hospitalized with symptoms, while there are 394 patients in intensive care. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 88,545 (yesterday 37,462) for a total that rises to 14,881,965. The current positives are still slightly down, 300 less (yesterday -7,624), 1,234,676 in all. Of these, 1,224,127 are in home isolation. The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 13,110 infections, followed by Campania (+10.785), Veneto (+9.666), Lazio (+8.692) and Puglia (+8.030). On the other hand, the data of the Abruzzo region are missing.

Compared to 94,678 swabs carried out, they are 13,110 the new positives (13.8%) in Lombardy today. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 35 (-2), while there are 1,251 (+36) patients in the ordinary wards. They register 26 new deaths. In Milan and its province, there are 3,881 new cases of which 1,491 in the city of Milan.

Boom of new cases in CampaniaI am 10,785 in the last 24 hours out of 50,908 tests performed (42,773 antigenic and 8,135 molecular). The ratio of positives to swabs drops from 22.5% to 21.2%. Also indicated in the bulletin 4 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and one occurred in the previous days but recorded only yesterday. Finally, the report shows 751 hospitalized in Covid ordinary wards and 40 patients in intensive care.

I’m 9,666 new infections from Coronavirus in Veneto, for a total of 1,649,773 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. They register 17 dead, which brings the death toll to 14,424. In Veneto hospitals 632 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 18 in intensive care, while in community hospitals there are 114 positive patients.

Today in the Lazio out of 8,687 molecular swabs and 50,900 antigenic swabs for a total of 59,587 swabs, 8,692 new cases positive (+5,296). The cases in Rome city are at 3,873. The ratio between positives and swabs decreases again, it is at 14.5% against 17.3% yesterday. There are 23 deaths (+7). Admissions are decreasing today (-4), while 66 beds remain occupied in intensive care.

I’m 24 people who died in the last 24 hours in Puglia for Coronavirus while I am 8,030 (more than twice as much as yesterday) the new cases of infections, 21.3% of the 37,593 daily tests recorded (yesterday the incidence was 16% and there were 4 deaths). Of the 105,409 people currently positive, 568 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (-12) and 28 in intensive care (-1).

I’m 6,550 new cases of Coronavirus in Sicily (yesterday 1,803) compared to 34,358 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,509,745 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 25 deaths (yesterday 11) bringing the total number of victims on the island to 10,529. The number of the currently positive is 124,278 (+2,314), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 862, of which 49 in intensive care.

Nearly 6,000 new cases of Covid in Piedmont, with a positivity rate of 14.2%. The bulletin reports, in fact, 5,973 infections, of which 5,350 ascertained with antigen tests. There are 805 ordinary hospitalizations (-36 compared to yesterday), 18 in intensive care (-5). Seven deaths.

In Tuscany I am 5,653 new cases Covid (883 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,770 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 1,087,228 since the beginning of the pandemic. Today 3,573 molecular swabs and 31,675 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16% were positive. On the other hand, 6,910 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 81.8% tested positive. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing, they are 673 (-25), of which 23 in intensive care (stable). Today they register 13 new deaths.

People who have tested positive for Coronavirus in Calabria there are 352,430 since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,057 more compared to yesterday. Six deaths. The figure for the currently positive decreases, they are 86,129 (-192).

In the last 24 hours, they signed up 2,972 new cases of Covid in Emilia Romagna And 16 deaths. Yesterday 28,125 swabs were analyzed with a positive rate of 10.6%, well below the national average. A significant decrease in hospitalizations is observed (-184) while intensive care is substantially stable (-1).

Infections from Covid more than doubled in Sardiniawhere in the last 24 hours they are registered 2,862 positive cases (+ 1,863). A total of 14,621 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 19.5% (yesterday 30.6%). The number of patients admitted to intensive care units is stable, 13; the number of people hospitalized in the medical area decreased, 316 (-2). There are 29,557 people in home isolation (- 974). Two victims.

In the last 24 hours they have been detected in Brands 2,854 new positives and the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants dropped again (from 837.95 to 835.28). In one day, 7,947 swabs were performed including 7,054 in the diagnostic path (40.5% positive) and 893 in the path healed. There are 557 people with symptoms.

There are 2,076 new cases of positivity to Covid in Liguria compared to 13,543 tests between antigenic and molecular. The total number of positive cases to date is 17,515, 357 less than yesterday. The positivity rate drops and stands at 15.32%. The number of hospitalized has fallen which today is 345, 11 less than yesterday. Intensive care is 15, 2 less than yesterday. There are 16,803 people in home isolation, 252 fewer than yesterday. There are four deaths reported occurred between 20 and 24 April.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of 15,124 swabs were detected 1,533 new infections, with a positive percentage of 10.14%. There are 10 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments are reduced and there are 155. 6 deaths.

The latest bulletin reports a new victim of Covid in Basilicata, with the overall budget reaching 846 since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile they register 1,149 new infections, about 28% of the 4,092 swabs processed. 95 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, none in intensive care.

The descent of Covid hospitalized in the hospitals of theUmbria, are 224 (-6), with 4 places occupied in resuscitation (-1). Since last April 22nd there are no new deaths related to the virus. On the last day they emerged 1,127 new infections and 1,268 healed, with currently positives down to 12,309, 141 fewer. 9,294 molecular swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 12.1% (13.86% on Tuesday, also down from the same day last week when it was 15.5%).

Another death and 637 new cases of Covid-19 in South Tyrol. In the last 24 hours they performed 694 molecular swabs and 4,145 antigen tests with a positivity rate of 14.1%. Hospitalizations (-2) and intensive care (-1) are falling. No deaths and 576 new infections in Trentino. There are 84 patients admitted to the hospital, of which 3 are in resuscitation. The Molise reports 489 new infections. Two deaths and 135 new positive cases at Covid-19 in Valle d’Aosta which bring the total number of people infected with the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to today to 34,802. The current positives are 1,490 of which 1,467 in home isolation and 23 hospitalized.