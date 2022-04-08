Covid Italy today: data 8 April 2022. The bulletin with infections, deaths and hospitalizations

Rome, 8 April 2022 – Decline Rt and incidence in Italy. Looking forward to the new Covid bulletin daily – coming soon today afternoon – the monitoring of the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) photographs the progress of the epidemic of Coronavirus in the last week (March 31-April 7). Faced with a number of new ones contagions substantially stable (yesterday the Gimbe Foundation recorded a slight weekly decrease in cases: see photo), the transmission rate (Rt) in the last seven days it was equal to 1.15, above the epidemic threshold, but down compared to the previous week (1.24). Theweekly incidence in Italy it is equal to 776 per 100,000 inhabitants against 836 of last week. Above a thousand Abruzzo, Umbria, Basilicata and Puglia. Instead, the lowest value is recorded in Valle d’Aosta with 398. According to the ISS-Ministry of Health survey, the employment rate in intensive care it is stable at 4.7%. One region – la Sardinia – exceeds the alert threshold of 10%, reaching the percentage of 12.3%. As for the ordinary hospitalizationsthe highest values ​​are found in Umbria (41.2%), Calabria (32%) e Sicily (26.3%). Nationally, the figure rises to 15.5% compared to 15.2%.

The focus today is on one new variant of Sars-Cov 2 isolated for the first time in Italy, a Reggio Calabria: has been renamed Xj and “is equivalent to Xe“: it would be a recombination of the sub-variants of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 and so far it was known only for a limited number of cases registered at the end of last March in Finland.

Below are today’s reports from the Regions.

I’m 7,224 new cases of Covid-19 in Campania in the last 24 hours, of which 6,193 antigen positive and 1,031 molecular. The tests processed are 39,444, 29,054 antigenic and 10,390 molecular. THE deaths there are 8 in the last 48 hours; 3 deaths occurred previously but recorded yesterday. Of the 581 ICU beds available, 37 are occupied; of the 3,160 hospital beds available, including those to be tested, 714 are occupied.

The Veneto record in the last 24 hours with 6,928 new Covid cases (compared to 7,605 yesterday). Nine dead. The admissions of Covid patients in the medical area remained stable at 857, but that of patients in intensive care fell further, 42 (-5). Covid Veneto: all today’s data here

Today the Lazio record 6,849 new cases (more than half in Rome city, +3,628) and 8 deaths. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.5%. 137,452 people are currently positive, of which 1,164 (+9) are hospitalized, 72 (-4) in intensive care and 136,216 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,198,715 have been healed and 10,846 have died, out of a total of 1,347,013 cases examined.

In Puglia were registered today 5,352 new cases of Covid: 1,842 in the province of Bari, 405 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 556 in that of Brindisi, 660 in the province of Foggia, 1,074 in the province of Lecce, 770 in the province of Taranto as well as 36 residents outside the region and 9 of the province to be defined. 9 were also recorded deaths. There are currently 111,314 positive people, 679 are hospitalized in non-critical area and 38 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 964,124 compared to 9,996,965 tests performed, 844,756 people are cured and 8,054 those who died.

The number of daily cases of positivity is still higher than 5 thousand Coronavirus in Emilia-Romagna. In the last 24 hours, in fact, on the basis of almost 24 thousand swabs, they have been identified 5,136 positives.

I’m 4,395 the new ones cases of Coronavirus recorded in 24 hours in Tuscany with a substantially stable positivity rate. The currently positive are 50,181 today, + 0.3% compared to yesterday. There are 875 hospitalized (35 fewer than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (3 fewer). Today there are 11 new deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 85.5 years. Covid Toscana: all today’s data here

People who have tested positive for Coronavirus in Calabria they are 315.724 (+2.173 compared to yesterday). Ten are registered deaths. To date, the total number of swabs performed have been 2,748,673 (+10,257).

The Marche Region reports 2,086 new cases. Covid Marche: all today’s data here

I’m 2.079 (aged between 3 months and 101 years) the new positive Covid cases registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 330,778. Of today’s positives, 1,517 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The balance of patients deceased records 3 new cases and rises to 3,123. The number of positive cases also includes 285,137 discharged / healed (+2,263 compared to yesterday). The currently positive are 42,518 (-189 compared to yesterday). 314 patients (+2 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the hospital in the medical area; 13 (-1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 42,191 (-190 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3,666 molecular swabs were performed (2,204,124 in total since the start of the emergency) and 10,769 antigen tests (3342188). The positivity rate is 14.4%.

In Sardinia register today 1,848 new cases of Covid and one death. Patients admitted to the wards of intensive care they are 27 (+2) and those in the medical area 320 (+9). The people in home isolation are 30,045 (+ 297).

On the last day they emerged 1,267 new positives and 1,538 healed in Umbria, with currently positives down to 15,802, 271 less. Second consecutive day with no new deaths from Covid. The situation of the hospitalized in hospital, 279 (+2), 5 (+1) of them in intensive care. 1,857 molecular swabs and 5,721 antigen tests were analyzed, for a positivity rate of 16.7%.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of 4,468 molecular swabs 363 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 8.12%. There are also 7,074 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 778 cases (11.00%) were detected. For a total of 1.141 new positives. People admitted to intensive care down to 2, while 139 patients hospitalized in other departments are. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 50-59 years (15.07%) and the 40-49 years (14.37%); to follow the 30-39 years (13.58%) deaths an 82-year-old woman from Cividale del Friuli (who died in hospital) and an 82-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital).

In Basilicata there are 744 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 3,281 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 102 (+1) of which 1 (-1) in intensive care: 62 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 40 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives are around 26,700. In South Tyrol 555 new cases (40 pcr and 515 antigenic) and no deaths. The situation in hospitals is stable with 47 beds occupied in normal wards and two in intensive care. 5,665 South Tyroleans are in quarantine, while 599 people have been declared cured. For the fourth day in a row there are no deaths from Covid in Trentinoinstead, 473 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours. The number of hospitalized patients increases again and reaches 64 (+4), of which 3 in intensive care (stable figure). No deaths and 69 new positive cases in Valle d’Aosta. The current positives are 1,184 of which 1,168 in home isolation and 16 hospitalized.