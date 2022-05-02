Covid Italy today: new cases, deaths and hospitalizations live. The bulletin of May 2

Rome, 2 May 2022 – After the boom linked to the Easter holidays, the new ones are returning Covid infections in Italy and the number of gods also drops dead. Yesterday, May 1, 40,000 new cases and 105 deaths were reported. The bulletin today’s Ministry of Health with numbers on new positives, hospitalizations and deaths is expected in the afternoon.

A total of 364,817 new cases were registered between April 25 and May 1, -13.23% compared to April 18-24 (420,457 cases), after + 0.98% the previous week. After a week of growth, which had brought the total over one thousand, deaths are falling again: 924 total last week, -7.69% on the 1,001 of April 18-24.

In the meantime, the Green Pass and the obligation to indoor masks (with some exceptions). Here’s where you still have to wear the mask

Summary

(We will publish here, as soon as available, the national data and the table in Pdf)

They have been reported 2,540 new cases of Coronavirus positivity in Emilia Romagna in the last 24 hours. There are 8,773 swabs performed, of which 5,069 are molecular and 3,704 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 28.9%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected. THE deaths I am 11.

The region Campania informs that the positives of the day are 2.104. A total of 11,762 swabs were performed, of which 9,606 antigenic and 2,156 molecular. THE deaths I am seven in the last 48 hours; 10 previously died but registered yesterday.

13.83% of the 15,066 tests processed in Puglia to ascertain the Coronavirus infection gave positive results: i new cases in the last 24 hours are 2,085. Currently positive are 101,626 of which 530 hospitalized in non-critical area (five more than yesterday) and 26 in intensive care. The victims of the virus are eightwhich bring the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,293 today.

Today in the Lazio out of 3,676 molecular swabs and 9,676 antigenic swabs for a total of 13,352 swabs, 1,927 new cases positive (-2.206) e 12 deaths (+7). The cases in Rome city are at 1,144. The number of hospitalized patients increased (+13, for a total of 1,140), 59 intensive care (-3) and +4,307 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.4%.

I’m 1,168 new infections from Coronavirus today in Veneto. They register 5 dead. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,673,702, while the currently positive ones are 68,031. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,465. In hospitals in the Veneto, 622 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 115 positive patients.

There are 933 new infections registered on 4,961 swabs carried out in Calabria. There are also 781 healed and 4 dead (for a total of 2,509 deaths). Admissions were substantially stable (+2, for a total of 257) and also intensive care (a total of 18, the same figure as yesterday).

In Sardinia register today 893 further cases confirmed positive at Covid (of which 726 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 2,302 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 11 (-1). while those in the medical area are 302 (-6). 29,304 are the cases of home isolation (+170). Recording a death.

In Tuscany I am 16 deaths for Covid registered by the Region. THE new cases of positivity are 730. According to today’s bulletin, the people currently positive are 47,533, or 11.8% less than yesterday. The hospitalized are 635 (+16), of which 23 in intensive care (+4).

I’m 582 the new cases positive registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 376,218. Of today’s positives, 536 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The balance of patients deceased record 2 new cases and rises to 3,222.

The contagion curve continues to go down Marche: 473 cases detected on the last day and the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants dropped further from 742.51 to 723.92. The number of swabs performed was rather low, in all 1,520 of which 1,305 in the diagnostic course (36.2% of positive) and 215 in the course cured.

In the last day, 384 new positives and 431 recovered emerged, while no deaths are reported in Umbria. 1,592 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 24.1% (it was 24.9 on Monday last week). Two more Covid deaths in Basilicata and 281 new infections ascertained on 1,230 processed swabs. There are 107 people admitted to hospitals in the region, 3 of whom are in intensive care. 211 people recovered during the day and 29,906 are currently positive. In South Tyrol there are 132 new cases of Covid-19 out of 954 swabs processed. No person has died in the last 24 hours for an overall number of victims that remains of 1,463 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours in Valle d’Aosta 18 new positives were recorded compared to 221 cured. The current positives are 1,380 of which 25 are hospitalized. No patient was admitted to intensive care and no deaths were recorded.