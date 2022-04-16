Covid Italy today, the rate of reinfections is growing: the 12-49 age group is most affected

Covid today in Italy, “in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 4.4%, an increase compared to the previous week when the percentage was 4.1%”. This is highlighted by the extended Covid-19 report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) with surveillance data, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy. From 24 August 2021 to 13 April 2022, 338,967 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.2% of the total number of cases notified.

The report highlights an increase in the adjusted relative risk of reinfections “in the younger age groups, 12-49 years) compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years. Probably – the experts explain – the greater risk of reinfection in younger age groups is attributable to higher risk behaviors and exposures than the over 60 age groups “

As for the “age-standardized mortality rate of the population aged over 5 years in the period 18 February – 20 March, for the unvaccinated (34 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) it is about five times higher than for those vaccinated with a full cycle from less than 120 days (7 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and about ten times higher than those vaccinated with an additional dose / booster (3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) “.

Since the beginning of the epidemic “3,515,940 cases have been diagnosed in the population aged 0-19, of which 17,037 hospitalized, 380 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 dead”, the ISS still recalls, adding: “In the 5-11 range years, in which vaccination began on December 16, 2021, coverage is recorded with a dose of 3.6% and two doses of 33.9% as of April 13, 2022 “.