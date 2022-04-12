Covid Italy: today’s bulletin 12 April 2022. Infections, deaths and hospitalizations by region

Rome, 12 April 2022 – The new is coming this afternoon Covid bulletin with the update of the Ministry of Health on the progress of the epidemic coronavirus in Italy. After the usual drop in new ones contagions Monday, linked to the least amount of tampons on the weekend, today an increase of the cases. And the numbers that come from Regions they go precisely in this sense. The focus is mainly on dead (yesterday 115) e hospitalizations (yesterday +218 the ordinary, +1 the resuscitations), a true litmus test of the epidemic situation in this period in which the number of real positives is underestimated. According to the Agenas data, the share of hospital wards occupied by Covid patients has returned to grow (16%, + 1% compared to a week ago, a year ago it was 41%). Stable that of intensive therapies (5%, a year ago it was 39%).

Family doctors fear the effect Easter. “The circulation of the virus has slowed down but it has certainly not disappeared. At any moment, therefore, there is the possibility of a recovery. And family reunions during the Easter period can be at risk, caution and attention is still needed. Especially for children. the elderly and the frail “, says Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg). Meanwhile today in Emilia Romagna one was sequenced new variantrenamed Xfa combination of Delta and Omicron, already widespread in England.

Summary

We will publish here, as soon as available, the new update of the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection, on new infections, victims and hospitalizations in Italy.

I’m 9,248 new cases of Covid-19 emerged in Campania from the analysis of 48,745 tests. The positivity rate still rises: 18.97%. 13 new ones are included in today’s bulletin deaths, 6 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 7 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. 37 patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 710 those hospitalized in hospital wards.

The cases more than double compared to yesterday also in Lazio: the new positives in the last 24 hours are 9,056 on 60,950 processed swabs (positivity rate: 14.86%). The cases in Rome city are at 4,334. The figure for gods goes up again deathstoday they are 17. On the other hand, the number of hospitalized which altogether are 1,184 (-15), 71 in intensive care (+3).

Contagions raise their heads in Veneto with the Tuesday report, which drags the unprocessed swabs with it over the weekend. The new ones positive I am 8,723 (yesterday there were 1,847), and there are 7 victims. The figure for currently positive subjects falls, 77,548 (-921). The rise in hospitalizations hospital: in the medical area there are 919 (+48) beds occupied by Covid patients, 44 (-1) those in intensive care. Covid Veneto: all today’s numbers here

In Tuscany 5,478 cases more than yesterday. The currently positive are 50,168 today, -3.4% compared to yesterday. THE hospitalized there are 845 (5 more than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (3 less). Eight dead. Covid Toscana, the complete bulletin

The contagion curve is stable in Emilia Romagna: I am 3,330 new cases of positivity. However, there are 20 deaths.

Other 2,869 new infections found on 13,393 swabs carried out in today Calabria. +1,868 healed and 10 dead (for a total of 2,405 deaths). The bulletin also records +991 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 343) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 17).

I’m 2,713 (aged between 1 month and 100 years) the new cases positive for Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 337,992. In the last 24 hours, 4,504 molecular swabs and 14,661 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate is 14.15%. The balance of patients deceased records 4 new cases and rises to 3,139. The currently positive ones are 44,918 (+1,292 compared to yesterday). 315 patients (-1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the hospital in the medical area; 11 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive carewhile the other 44,592 (+1,292 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In Sardinia register today 2,692 further cases confirmed positive at Covid. A total of 14,593 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate that drops to 18.4% against 36.7% at the last detection. Patients admitted to the wards of intensive care are 25 (-1). The patients hospitalized in the medical area there are 342 (same figure as yesterday). There are 30,192 cases of home isolation (-158). There are 3 deaths.

In the Marche they are counted 2,656 infections in 24 hours, with the province of Ancona in the lead for the number of new positives. Covid Marche, all today’s data

In Friuli Venezia Giulia on 5,119 molecular swabs 300 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 5.86%. In addition, 10,085 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,174 cases were detected (11.64%). For a total of 1,474 new cases of coronavirus. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 148 patients hospitalized in other departments are. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 40-49 (17.84%) and 50-59 (16.21%) ); followed by 30-39 (12.35%). Today there are 8 deaths.

After a few days without deaths, the daily pandemic bulletin in South Tyrol report 3 more dead for Covid-19. There weren’t that many since last March 30th. Furthermore, 824 new cases positive. The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants decreases slightly (it is now 606, four less than yesterday), but the currently positive ones increase to 5,290 (565 more). Covid-19 patients hospitalized in normal hospital wards there are 50 (three more) while those assisted in intensive care they are always 2. In addition, 32 Covid-19 patients (one more than on April 4) are hospitalized in private facilities with agreements.