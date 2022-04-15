Covid Italy, today’s bulletin 14 April 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 64,951 new cases and 149 deaths. Yesterday there were 62,037. The victims are instead down compared to 155 yesterday. There are 438,375 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 419,995. The positivity rate is 14.8%, stable compared to yesterday. 420 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 29 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. There are 35 daily admissions. There are 10,075 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 91 fewer than yesterday.

There are 1,227,662 people currently positive for Covid, 196 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,533,012 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,336. The discharged and healed are 14,144,014, with an increase of 65,664 compared to yesterday.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 8,780 infections, followed by Lazio (+7,200), Veneto (+6,861), Campania (+6,627) and Puglia (+5,197).

Iss: 100% Omicron in Italy, dominant BA.2 sub-variant

In Italy, on 4 April, the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the BA.2 sub-variant predominant and the presence of some cases of the ‘recombinant’ variant of Omicron itself. These are the results of the rapid survey conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

Gimbe: infections and deaths decrease, hospitalizations stable

In the last 7 days, a slow decline in Covid infections (-6.5%), stable ordinary hospitalizations (-0.4%) and intensive care (-1.7%), deaths down (-11.4%). But on the eve of the Easter holidays “if on the one hand all the indicators certify a plateau phase, the circulation of the virus is still very high: over 1.2 million positives, over 60 thousand cases per day and a positive swab rate 15.5% antigenic. It is essential to avoid gatherings and above all to use masks indoors “Thus the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, on the occasion of the independent monitoring 6-12 April.

Pfizer, third dose in children 5-11 years old strengthens defenses against Omicron

New data on Pfizer / BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine in children aged 5-11 show that administering a third dose of the product (10 micrograms dosage) after about 6 months from the second increases the protection of even the smallest. In particular – summarize the two companies in a note – the results of a sub-analysis conducted on the sera of 30 children participating in the phase 2/3 study on the age group 5-11 indicate, with a third dose of vaccine compared to two, a 36-fold increase in the titers of Sars-CoV-2 Omicron variant neutralizing antibodies. In addition, in the phase 2/3 clinical trial of 140 children, a third dose of the vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the parent strain of Sars-CoV-2 by 6 times. The injection proved to be well tolerated, with no new safety alerts emerging. The American Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech intend to submit an emergency use authorization (Eua) request to the US drug agency FDA in the coming days for a booster vaccine dose in children aged 5-11. The companies also plan to share this data with the European Medicines Agency Ema and other regulatory bodies around the world as soon as possible.