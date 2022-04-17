Covid, it’s easier to die on weekends. Because? The weekend effect revealed

Everything has been said and written about Covid. Analysis, research and reports have “revealed” every secret about Sars Covd-2 but the latest study published on the Coronavirus pandemic reveals an aspect that had so far escaped attention: in Italy, as in the whole world, of Covid, in average, people die more on Saturdays and Sundays than on the days from Monday to Friday. It has happened since the beginning of the pandemic in every corner of the planet, with the exception of Germany.

The statistics

To discover and measure what they define “weekend effect“were Fizza Manzoor and Donald Redelmeier of the University of Toronto, Canada, who are analyzing all Covid-19 deaths registered on the World Health Organization database from 7 March 2020 to 7 March 2022 they calculated “an average number of deaths globally 6% higher on weekends: 8,532 deaths” on Saturday and Sunday, “against 8,083” on the other days: a difference of 449 lives.

Germany, the exception

The study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Eccmid), scheduled in Lisbon in Portugal from 23 to 26 April. The biggest increase in deaths from Covid over the weekends was observed according to the authors in United States (on average 1,483 deaths on weekend days against 1,220 in the others, + 22%), followed by Brazil (1,061 vs 823, + 29%), United Kingdom (239 vs 215, + 11%) e Canada (56 vs 48, + 17%). The only exception Germanywhich reported “a significantly lower average number of deaths on weekend days than the others (137 versus 187, -27%)”.

A difficult explanation

“The bureaucratic delays of the weekends do not explain These numbers alone – comments Manzoor – do not explain why the increase in deaths on weekend days was so substantial in the US and not observed in Germany. Instead, it is likely that the weekend effect is due also due to lack of personnel, know-how and experience. Furthermore, our findings suggest that this problem is not being resolved, despite the improvement in healthcare “awareness” of Sars-CoV-2 infection and therefore “the performance of healthcare systems during the pandemic.” has limits that the scientists themselves admit, citing for example possible cases of failed or incorrect loading of data on Saturdays and Sundays, the invitation is to plan “further studies, with detailed clinical datato investigate the causes of the risk of death from Covid-19 on weekends and other days of the week “.

