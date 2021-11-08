Covid: Japan no deaths for the first time in 15 months – Latest Hour

(ANSA) – TOKYO, 08 NOV – For the first time in 15 months in Japan, no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded. According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours coronavirus infections nationwide have highlighted 162 cases, while the number of patients in intensive care is stable at 100.



Unlike the European nations and the United States, infections in the Land of the Rising Sun have already been declining for several weeks, while the vaccination campaign is proceeding apace, with 73% of the population having been immunized.



The highest daily death toll in Japan was recorded in May of this year, at 216, then gradually stabilizing in single numbers in recent days as a result of the surprising departure of the fifth wave in late summer. Deaths have amounted to 18,320 since the start of the pandemic.



Starting today, the Tokyo government has decided to reduce the quarantine period from 10 to 3 days for business travelers who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and students will also be gradually allowed to return. with a study permit, and to employees with specific qualifications and in possession of a special authorization from the employer. The new directive does not currently apply to travelers wishing to visit Japan for tourist reasons. (HANDLE).

